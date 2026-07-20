👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Kamaru Usman Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Jul 20, 2026, 11:23 AM ET

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC Oklahoma on Saturday. Usman couldn't really get going as he was outstruck and got rocked time and time again. To his credit, Usman showed just how tough and durable he is, absorbing the shots and refusing to give in. In 25 minutes of action, Usman landed 92 significant strikes. With the loss, Usman dropped to 21-5 as a pro and is now 16-4 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
More Recent News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
Jordan Walsh

Celtics Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed for 2026-27
Cameron Boozer

Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Summer League Championship Loss
Cedric Coward

Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Yaxel Lendeborg

Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
P.J. Washington

Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Lingers on the Market as Teams Wait on LeBron
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
Hugo González

Celtics Happy With Hugo Gonzalez's Offseason Development
Dion Brown

Posts Triple-Double in Summer League Win
Ryan Nembhard

Moves to Atlanta
Zaccharie Risacher

Shipped to Dallas
Luguentz Dort

Hawks Acquire Luguentz Dort in Three-Team Deal
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Bobby Witt Jr.

Out on Sunday With Back Tightness
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jacob deGrom

Cleared to Start on Monday Against White Sox
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Make his Start on Wednesday
Cameron Carr

Goes Cold in Lakers' Semifinal Loss
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
Yaxel Lendeborg

Does It All in Warriors' Win Over the Lakers
Kyrie Irving

Mavericks Rebuff Trade Interest in Kyrie Irving
Jalen Duren

Pistons Eyeing a Max Extension for Jalen Duren
NBA

Olympiacos Eyes Jalen Wilson in Free Agency
NBA

LeBron James Set to Reveal His Next Team Soon
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Emerges as a Grizzlies Buyout Candidate
Moussa Cisse

Mavericks Match Knicks' Offer Sheet to Keep Moussa Cisse
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Otto Lopez

Suffers Finger Injury on Saturday
Cameron Boozer

Posts a Double-Double in Grizzlies' Semifinal Win
MLB

Dodgers-Yankees Game Postponed on Saturday
Kyle Bradish

Orioles Agree With Kyle Bradish on Five-Year Extension
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Reinstated and Starting on Saturday
Brice Turang

Scratched With Sore Foot on Saturday
Jacob Misiorowski

Returning Tuesday Against Mets
Brandon Woodruff

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Mason Miller

Could Become Yankees Top Trade Target
Juan Soto

Back in Saturday's Lineup Against Phillies
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
New York Mets

MLB Shuts Down Mets A.I. Pitching Program
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
Jacob deGrom

Likely to Return to the Rotation Next Week
Will Smith

Shut Down Again With More Neck Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Expect Shohei Ohtani to Pitch on Wednesday Against Philadelphia
Brandon Woodruff

"Outlook Isn't Good"
MLB

Friday's Game Between Guardians-Pirates Postponed
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Makai Lemon

"Feeling Great", "100 Percent" Ready for Camp
Isaiah Likely

Showing Strong Connection With New Quarterback
Drake Maye

Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains One of the Safest Picks in the First Round of 2026 Drafts
Aaron Donald

a "Real Possibility" to Return to the Rams
Lamar Jackson

Dynasty Value on the Rise with New Coaching Staff in Baltimore?
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
Alvin Kamara

Saints to Pay Alvin Kamara a $6 Million Base Salary in 2026
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players