Kamaru Usman Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Source: UFC
Jul 20, 2026, 11:23 AM ETFormer welterweight champion Kamaru Usman suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC Oklahoma on Saturday. Usman couldn't really get going as he was outstruck and got rocked time and time again. To his credit, Usman showed just how tough and durable he is, absorbing the shots and refusing to give in. In 25 minutes of action, Usman landed 92 significant strikes. With the loss, Usman dropped to 21-5 as a pro and is now 16-4 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Our goal is to put out the highest-quality content and tools. Ads help us pay RotobBaller's award-winning writers as much as possible they are vital to the site's operations and team.
We would appreciate your support by either turning off your adblocker or signing up for our ad-free subscription tier.
Thanks for being a reader!
For just $0.83/month, get an ad-free experience and access to RotoBaller's VIP Discord Chat CommunitySubscribe
If you can't subscribe, please consider turning off your adblocker for RotoBaller.comAllow Ads