Cameron Boozer Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Summer League Championship Loss
Cameron Boozer filled the box score on an off shooting night in Sunday's 94-90 Las Vegas Summer League title loss to the Warriors, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 35 minutes despite going 7-of-17 from the field. The No. 3 overall pick and reigning AP College Player of the Year is Memphis's new franchise cornerstone, and ESPN already slots him as the No. 2 rookie in the class after Vegas. His all-around production even on cold shooting nights is the fantasy selling point: expect heavy usage, category-friendly output, and a real Rookie of the Year push. He is a priority target in both redraft and dynasty, with early-career efficiency the only caveat.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA