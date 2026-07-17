Isaiah Likely Showing Strong Connection With New Quarterback
Isaiah Likely after they signed him to a three-year, $40 million deal in free agency in March, so it's good to hear from John Fennelly of Giants Wire that he and new quarterback Jaxson Dart "have already shown a connection in early workouts this past spring." The former fourth-rounder by the Baltimore Ravens out of Coastal Carolina in 2022 could never get out of Mark Andrews' shadow in his four seasons with the Ravens, but he'll have a chance to immediately break out in 2026 in his first year in the Big Apple after following head coach John Harbaugh to the Giants. The G-Men think that the 26-year-old can become offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's receiving tight end out of the slot to create mismatches for opposing defenses. Likely can also be used as a blocker, but the Giants will probably have others do most of that. After catching 135 of his 194 targets for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens, Likely will enter 2026 as a low-end TE1 target/high-end TE2 target in fantasy drafts with the potential for a true breakout in New York.
Source: Giants Wire - John Fennelly
Source: Giants Wire - John Fennelly