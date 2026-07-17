Keenan Allen a Free Agent Who Could Soon Find a Home
Keenan Allen. Allen has played all but one of his 13 professional seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, and the six-time Pro Bowler has the most receptions in franchise history. While a reunion with the Chargers still makes sense, Allen could be weighing his options and biding his time to see which opportunities present themselves in the wake of the unfortunate reality of training camp injuries. Since entering the league in 2013 as a third-round pick out of California, Allen has played in 177 total games, but only six of those have come in the postseason, so it's reasonable to think that playoff contention would sit high atop his list of priorities. Allen finished as the WR34 last season, and even without a known landing spot, he is more than worthy of a dart throw in the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller