Justin Jefferson's Down Year Gives Dynasty Contenders an Opening
Justin Jefferson did not suddenly stop being an elite dynasty asset because 2025 went sideways. The touchdowns vanished. He scored only twice, and Minnesota cycled through J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer while Jefferson finished with 84 catches for 1,048 yards on 141 targets. It was his worst full season, yet he still cleared 1,000 yards for the sixth time in six years. One season earlier, he posted 103 receptions, 1,533 yards, and 10 scores. The quarterback question remains, with McCarthy and Kyler Murray headed for a camp battle, while Jauan Jennings joins Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson in a deeper group of pass-catchers. None of that changes the larger point. Jefferson turned 27 in June, remains under contract through 2028, and sits fourth in RotoBaller's dynasty wide receiver rankings. He will cost plenty. For a contender with depth to spare, though, this is the rare moment to see whether a frustrated manager will move him. Rebuilders should hold unless the return includes another cornerstone asset.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller