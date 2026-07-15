Cameron Carr Notches 23 Points in Lakers' Win Over the Clippers
Cameron Carr notched 23 points on 8-for-18 shooting with three triples, adding two assists, one rebound, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 99-85 Las Vegas Summer League win over the Clippers. The No. 24 pick has been the story of Los Angeles' summer, and he closed this one with eight straight points to break the game open. He's playing through a right thumb contusion that cost him a game against Dallas last week. The one rebound in 29 minutes is the tell. Carr is a pure scorer right now, and on a Lakers team that runs its offense through Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, a rookie wing earns minutes by defending and rebounding, not by getting shots. The scoring alone won't put him on the floor.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA