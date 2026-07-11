Munetaka Murakami Joins Home Run Derby Field
Munetaka Murakami will be the final entrant in this year's Home Run Derby, which will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, according to MLB. Murakami just returned from the injured list after missing over six weeks with a hamstring strain in Friday's win over the Athletics and went 1-for-5 at the plate with an RBI double, a run scored, and four strikeouts. The 26-year-old Japanese native took the league by storm earlier this season before his injury in his first year in the States, and he's currently hitting .239/.375/.556 with a .931 OPS, 20 home runs, 42 RBI, 44 runs scored, and a stolen base across 58 games played and 251 plate appearances. Murakami should remain high up in Chicago's batting order going into the second half of the season. He's displayed plenty of power potential, but he also has a 33.5% strikeout rate and can go cold for stretches. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues may want to consider selling high before we even get to the second half. Murakami holds a .218 xBA and a .373 xwOBA (wOBA of .392), so regression is expected.
Source: MLB
Source: MLB