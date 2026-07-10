Enrique Hernandez Targeting Late-July Return
Enrique Hernandez (oblique) is hopeful to get back into the mix for the first homestand following the All-Star break. Hernandez has been sidelined since late May due to a significant left oblique tear. He has been taking batting practice and appears on the verge of returning to the Dodgers' lineup. The team opens the second half on the road, but Hernandez is aiming to return for the first home series beginning on July 28. His return to the roster will be a welcoming sight as the Dodgers have missed their utility player. Hernandez is unlikely to contribute enough to warrant a roster spot in most fantasy formats.
Source: Fabian Ardaya
Source: Fabian Ardaya