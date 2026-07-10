Clay Holmes Throwing Live Bullpen on Friday
Clay Holmes (leg) is throwing a live bullpen session at Citi Field on Friday, according to Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News. It is the first time that Holmes is facing hitters since fracturing his right fibula in the middle of May. He still has a ways to go before rejoining New York's starting rotation in the second half of the season, but he could start a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after next week's All-Star break. The 33-year-old veteran could be a popular trade target for contending teams if they like the direction that Holmes is heading health-wise later this month. In his first nine starts of the 2026 season in his second year in Queens, he has gone 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA (3.23 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 18 walks in 52 2/3 innings pitched. Holmes' underlying metrics predict plenty of regression in the second half, though, and many fantasy managers gave up on him after his serious leg injury. The converted reliever is now only rostered in 24% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: New York Daily News - Abbey Mastracco
Source: New York Daily News - Abbey Mastracco