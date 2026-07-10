JJ Wetherholt, Cardinals Agree on Long-Term Contract Extension
JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to an undisclosed long-term contract extension on Friday that will buy out multiple years of free agency, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The 23-year-old has been tremendous in his first big-league season and becomes the latest rookie to land a nine-figure contract. The 23-year-old former seventh overall pick in 2024 out of West Virginia University has locked down St. Louis' second base job from the get-go in 2026, and he's hitting .267/.362/.411 with a .773 OPS, 13 home runs, 36 RBI, 57 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in his first 87 games and 395 plate appearances in the majors heading into the final weekend of the first half of the season. Wetherholt currently ranks 12th in the big leagues with a 3.6 WAR this year. He's been hot going into next week's All-Star break as well, going 11-for-35 (.314) with a homer, two doubles, two RBI, and eight runs scored in nine games so far in July.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan