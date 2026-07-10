Logan Henderson Worth a Pickup After Strong First Outing
Logan Henderson as he made his way back from the injured list. In his first start back with the Brew Crew on Thursday against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals, the 24-year-old looked solid, allowing three earned runs on three hits while walking one and striking out four in 5 1/3 innings to pick up his third win of the season. It was by no means a dominant outing, but it was certainly an encouraging showing after Henderson spent six-plus weeks on the shelf with a back injury. He only allowed one run while he was on the mound, but two more runs were charged to him after he departed. The former fourth-round selection from McLennan Community College in 2021 has gone 3-1 this year with a 3.18 ERA (2.48 FIP) and 0.99 WHIP with 34 strikeouts and only seven walks in 28 1/3 innings over six starts, and he went 3-0 as a rookie in 2025 with a 1.78 ERA (3.02 FIP), 0.99 WHIP, and 33:8 K:BB in his five starts (25 1/3 frames). It's obviously a small sample size, but Henderson has looked great early in his big-league career, and he's only rostered in 56% of Yahoo leagues. Henderson could be a great addition to your fantasy rotation for the second half of 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com