Is Joshua Baez Still the Top Stash Target Amid Triple-A Skid?
Joshua Baez has hit a brief skid at the Triple-A level but still remains an elite stash target in all formats. Over the last 10 games, the budding outfielder has taken a massive step back at Triple-A, posting a low .104/.154/.271 line with two doubles and two home runs. However, prior to this brief stint in the batter's box, the No. 48-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB.com carried an impressive .347/.389/.891 line with an eye-catching six doubles, 15 home runs, and two stolen bases over his last 24 games. Overall this season, Baez has held his own at Triple-A, launching 28 home runs, stealing 14 bases, and posting a .900 OPS. While there is no clear path to at-bats in the St. Louis outfield, his five-category potential keeps him atop all stash lists ahead of the All-Star break.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com