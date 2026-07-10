Diamondbacks to Recall Ryan Waldschmidt, a Must-Add in All Formats?
Ryan Waldschmidt, back up to the majors, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Waldschmidt struggled in his first stint with the Diamondbacks, hitting .259 with a .671 OPS, 11 runs, eight RBI, five stolen bases, and no home runs. Additionally, he was outperforming his underlying data, as he wasn't impacting the ball particularly well (an 86.8 average exit velocity) and was striking out at a 33.7 percent clip, which was significantly higher than his rate in the Minors. In triple-A this season, he is slashing .288/.405/.492 with six home runs, 43 runs scored, 29 RBI, and six stolen bases. Waldschmidt profiles as a five-category contributor with good contact and power skills, but he was not able to showcase that his first time around in the Majors. In July, Waldschmidt slashed .174/.321/.161 in the Minors, so his promotion is more out of necessity, with Pavin Smith being DFA'd, than out of him tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A. Because of Waldschmidt's prospect pedigree, he is a strong add in deeper five outfield leagues, but based on his production with the Diamondbacks the first time around, he is not a must-add, more so a strong add.
Source: Steve Gilbert
Source: Steve Gilbert