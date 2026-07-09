Christian Yelich is a Sell-High Candidate
Christian Yelich is not having a very successful year at the plate. Fantasy managers were hopeful Yelich would continue to succeed after blasting 29 home runs a year ago. Instead, it appears that time is finally catching up to the 34-year-old veteran outfielder. Through 56 games, Yelich is slashing .242/.326/.381 with six home runs, 31 RBI, and six steals. Despite his struggles at the plate, Yelich remains rostered in 89% of Yahoo leagues coming into Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers have been cautious with Yelich by giving him plenty of rest days and action at designated hitter. Yelich has been able to stay on the field, but it's not helping him at the plate. Fantasy managers should attempt to sell-high on Yelich at the deadline and try to score something to help their team down the stretch of the season. Yelich has enough name value that fantasy managers should be able to move him for something of value.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference