Dillon Dingler Out on Thursday, Considered Day-to-Day
Dillon Dingler (thumb) is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's contest against the visiting Athletics, but he said his hand feels "10 times better" than it did on Wednesday, according to Tigers reporter Logan Reever. The All-Star catcher will be day-to-day as the team waits for the swelling in his right thumb to go down. Detroit is encouraged about a quick return, possibly on Friday for the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jake Rogers will do the catching for left-hander Framber Valdez in the series finale against the A's on Thursday and will hit eighth against left-hander Jose Suarez. Dingler departed Wednesday's game early after a foul tip hit his thumb, but thankfully, X-rays came back clean, and he could play again this weekend before next week's All-Star break. The 27-year-old right-handed-hitting backstop is rostered in 89% of Yahoo leagues thanks to a breakout 2026 campaign. Dingler came into Thursday with a .264/.325/.516 slash line, .841 OPS, 19 home runs, 60 RBI, and 48 runs scored across 318 at-bats in his second full season in the majors.
Source: Logan Reever
Source: Logan Reever