Yohandy Morales Belts Two More Home Runs, a Top Stash for Power?
Yohandy Morales blasted a pair of home runs on Wednesday in a continuation of his breakout 2026 campaign. The Nats' 28th-ranked prospect spent 95 games at Triple-A last year, slashing .249/.330/.401 with 11 home runs and a 30.3 percent strikeout rate, but in 79 games in 2026, he's slashing .304/.373/.551 with 20 home runs, and the strikeout rate is a more tolerable 25.4 percent. The 6-foot-3 slugger ranks 90th percentile or better at Triple-A in average exit velocity (92.7 mph), max exit velocity (113.1), barrel rate (13.3 percent), and hard-hit rate (55.5 percent), and with the likelihood of a call-up in the coming weeks, fantasy managers in deeper 12-team leagues searching for power production should consider stashing the 24-year-old in an NA spot ahead of his eventual debut.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com