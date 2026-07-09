Terry Rozier Seeking an NBA Return Amid Legal Issues
Terry Rozier wants to play in the NBA again while fighting sports gambling charges, according to the Associated Press. His path back remains complicated, as bail conditions currently limit his travel and bar contact with certain potential witnesses. Rozier remains a free agent after Miami released him in April, and he missed the 2025-26 season after being placed on leave. Even before his legal hurdles, the 32-year-old struggled to produce, averaging just 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 39.1 percent from the field across 64 games in 2024-25. His fantasy profile remains entirely on hold until he signs with a team and his court restrictions are eased enough for him to take the floor.
Source: MICHAEL R. SISAK
Source: MICHAEL R. SISAK