Woody Marks Expected to Get "Lots of Opportunities"
David Montgomery, the Houston Texans still plan on giving second-year RB Woody Marks "lots of opportunities" in 2026, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Marks emerged as Houston's lead back in his first year in the NFL, with Joe Mixon (ankle, foot) missing all year and Nick Chubb fading. He led the team with 703 rushing yards and two touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 208 yards and three more TDs. The 25-year-old former fourth-rounder out of USC is now adapting to what will be a complementary role alongside Montgomery, but the Texans still envision a solid workload for him in Year 2 that includes third-down pass-catching duties and carries, along with a new role on kickoff returns. While Marks may not be Houston's "lead back" now that Monty is in town, he can still be useful for their offense and as an RB4/flex target for fantasy managers in PPR leagues. In dynasty/keeper leagues, Marks is a prime buy-low target after the Texans traded for Montgomery.
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson