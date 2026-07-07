Ray Davis Could Offer Handcuff Value
Ray Davis could be a sneaky addition for dynasty managers ahead of the 2026 season. Davis is entering his third season with the Bills and is currently battling for the primary backup role behind James Cook III. Last season, Davis saw a minimal role in the Bills' rushing attack. He rushed 58 times for 275 yards and didn't find the end zone on the ground. He didn't see a ton of action on the ground, but Davis did rush for nearly five yards per carry. Davis has shown the ability to be a viable option when given the opportunity. There's unlikely to be a ton of chance to do damage on the ground as long as Cook stays healthy. The expectation is that Davis and Ty Johnson are going to split up the reps behind Cook. Davis could be one injury away from being a relevant fantasy contributor, which makes him worth considering stashing as a handcuff in dynasty formats.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference