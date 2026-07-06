Quinten Post Lands Three-Year, $30 Million Offer Sheet From Memphis
Quinten Post is signing a three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Warriors have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday to match the deal. Post averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes across 67 games last season, while his career 36.4 percent mark from deep gives him a clean stretch-big fantasy hook. Memphis would offer a clearer long-term path, but Zach Edey still caps Post's short-term minutes ceiling if Golden State declines to match.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania