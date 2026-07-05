Lakers Could Target Jonas Valanciunas
Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards. The Lakers are reportedly interested Kevon Looney or Jonas Valanciunas. They've secured their starting center spot after making a trade for center Walker Kessler. Between the two, Valanciunas is the better option because he's a viable option on both sides of the ball. Valanciunas is still under contract with the Denver Nuggets, but they've reportedly made him available in trade talks. During his first year in Denver, Valanciunas averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 13.4 minutes per game in 65 contests. His value would likely increase elsewhere where he's not stuck behind Nikola Jokic. It remains to be seen if the Nuggets are truly interested in moving the big man, but the Lakers will need to make a move for another center at some point.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania