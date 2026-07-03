Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Julio Rodriguez (head) is expected to be placed on the seven-day concussion injured list on Friday, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. The Mariners haven't made an official roster move yet, but utility man Miles Mastrobuoni has a locker at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and is likely to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma as the corresponding roster move. Victor Robles (forearm) replaced Rodriguez on Thursday in the game against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels after Rodriguez was hit in the helmet by a throw, but he was forced to leave early as well with a right-forearm injury. If Robles is unavailable to return on Friday, either Mastrobuoni or Weston Wilson will likely enter the starting lineup in Seattle's outfield, with Luke Raley most likely sliding over to center field. It's unclear if Rodriguez will be able to rejoin the M's before the All-Star break in mid-July. The five-category producer should be stashed in all fantasy leagues while he recovers. He's currently hitting .259/.323/.424 with a .747 OPS, 14 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs, and 12 stolen bases in his 344 at-bats in 2026.
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer