Trevor Story Could Make His Big-League Return on Friday
Trevor Story (abdomen) said he could be active "as early as Friday," per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Cotillo reports that the team's plan for Story is to have him rehab at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and Wednesday before being re-evaluated. Story has been on the injured list since mid-May after undergoing sports hernia surgery, but he appears to be on the doorstep of a return to Boston. The 33-year-old got off to a terrible start to the 2026 season before getting injured, hitting .206 with three home runs and a 32.4% strikeout rate across his first 176 plate appearances of the year. Still, Story hit 25 home runs and stole 31 bases across 654 plate appearances in 2025 and remains a very valuable fantasy player when healthy and going well. Once Story returns, he should be rostered across most fantasy formats.
Source: MassLive - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive - Chris Cotillo