Michael Forret Stumbling Lately on the Mound at Triple-A
Tyler Wells deal. In his last outing with Norfolk, Forret allowed eight earned runs and 10 hits in five innings pitched. His only other start for Norfolk was better with just two runs allowed in 4 2/3 innings pitched. At Triple-A Durham before he was traded, Forret went 1-2 with a 4.89 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. He is now the No. 10 prospect for the Orioles and has three 55-grade pitches in his fastball, slider, and changeup. Unless his results improve quickly with Norfolk it is likely that he doesn't make his debut until the 2027 season. Baltimore will need to see more before calling him up making him more of a dynasty-league player.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball