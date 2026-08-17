Cam Cannarella Surging Through Minors at Age 22
Cam Cannarella is on his third minor-league team of the season after his second promotion of the year on July 17 to the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Cannarella has played 21 games for Jacksonville and is hitting 21-for-74 (.284) with one homer and four RBI to go with six stolen bases. Between his three teams this season at age 22, Cannarella is hitting .341 with 13 homers and 49 RBI to go with 16 stolen bases. The No. 6 prospect in the Marlins system, Cannarella has a 60-grade run tool along with a 55-grade hit tool. The left-handed hitter still likely needs development time in the minors given that he started the season at High-A ball. He is best left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues and is more of a future asset in dynasty leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball