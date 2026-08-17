Cam Sanders Picks Up Back-to-Back Saves Over the Weekend
Cam Sanders came on to record the final out for the Orioles in their win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, and he picked up a second consecutive save (his third on the year) in Saturday's victory. Yennier Cano was brought in for the ninth on Friday but gave up three runs before the O's called on Sanders to lock it down. The 29-year-old former 12th-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2018 out of LSU began the 2026 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His outing on Saturday was only his sixth appearance with Baltimore, and he's sporting a bloated 6.32 ERA (3.97 FIP), 1.66 WHIP, three saves, and a 19:12 K:BB in only 15 2/3 innings pitched in his second year in the majors. Late-inning relievers Ryan Helsley (elbow) and Felix Bautista (shoulder) remain on the injured list, with the Orioles going with a closer committee involving Cano, Andrew Kittredge, and Rico Garcia. Sanders' save chances over the weekend probably won't become a regular occurrence, and fantasy managers should have better save options to target on the waiver wire.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference