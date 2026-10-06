Carlos Rodon Lined Up for Game 4 If Yankees Stave Off Elimination
Oct 6, 2026, 3:18 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Monday that it will probably be left-hander Carlos Rodon starting Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday if they win Game 3 on Wednesday in the Bronx, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Left-hander Max Fried is starting Game 3, and right-hander Gerrit Cole could be a bullpen option at some point as the Yankees attempt to win three straight to advance to the AL Championship Series. Rodon will definitely be well-rested, as his last start came on Sept. 22 against the same Rays, when he struck out eight over eight shutout innings. Injuries impacted the 33-year-old veteran's season (not a surprise), but he was excellent when available, going 7-3 for the Yankees with a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings across 16 starts. Rodon had a nice 2.08 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and 11 walks in 39 innings over seven starts in 2026, but he will be on a short leash if he struggles early with the Yankees' backs up against the wall.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
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Max Fried Getting the Nod in Game 3 of ALDS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 3:11 PM ETNew York Yankees left-hander Max Fried will get the ball to start Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone told Chelsea Janes of SNY. Fried will be tasked with keeping the Yankees' season alive after they dropped the first two games of the best-of-five series over the weekend in Tampa. If the Yankees survive on Wednesday, left-hander Carlos Rodon is expected to start for New York. Fried will be fully rested for the matchup against the Rays, who had the best record in the American League in 2026. The 32-year-old veteran southpaw went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 104 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings across his 20 starts during the regular season. Fried dealt with some elbow issues along the way, but when he was out there, he was money. He went 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA with two walks and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings in his two starts against the Rays this year, which include his final start of the regular season last week, when he allowed four earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts in a loss in 6 2/3 innings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY - Chelsea Janes
Freddy Peralta Solid In Start For Rays
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:56 AM ETTampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was effective in Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Monday but did not factor in the decision in the 5-2 Rays' win. Peralta was good from the beginning of the game, allowing only a solo home run to Ben Rice and pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Peralta handed the game over to three Tampa Bay relievers who were able to shut down the Yankees and give the Rays a commanding 2-0 ALDS lead. After coming over to the Rays in the trade deadline from the Mets, Peralta pitched 10 games for the Rays in the regular season, going 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 1.01 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. The right-hander will be a key starter for the Rays if they are to make a long postseason run.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Richie Palacios Knocks In Two Runs With Clutch Single
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:47 AM ETTampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios delivered with a two-out, two-RBI single in the team's 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Monday. Palacios came up with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and Chandler Simpson and Jonny DeLuca on base. He executed a key single that drove both in and gave the Rays a 5-1 lead before Ben Rice added his second solo home run of the game for the Yankees. Palacios was 1-for-4 in the game with a strikeout but is now hitting .286 through two postseason games. Although the Yankees played a sloppy game with four errors and the Rays took advantage, Palacios' hit was the big blow in the game, extending the Rays' advantage and giving them some breathing room the rest of the way.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Bryan Baker Pitches Flawless Ninth For The Save
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:39 AM ETTampa Bay Rays closer Bryan Baker pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save of the postseason in the team's 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night. Baker came on with a three-run lead and quickly induced three ground balls to preserve the Rays second win of the series for a 2-0 ALDS lead. Baker did not strike out a batter, but left little to doubt after he gave up three ground balls to the right side of the infield. Baker also pitched a scoreless ninth in the Rays' 1-0 win in Game 1 on Saturday. In that game he struck out two Yankees batters. Baker turned in a dominant regular season with 41 saves and a 1.44 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. The right-hander looks to be a major weapon moving forward for the Rays in the postseason.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ben Rice Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:31 AM ETNew York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice provided the offense in the Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday. Rice was 2-for-3 with two solo homers and a walk on his night in Tampa. The Yankees were bothered by four errors and the Rays made them pay, but Rice was the lone bright spot for New York. Rice is hitting .467 in the postseason with a .556 on-base percentage. The two homers bring his postseason total to four homers and his RBI total to eight this postseason. Rice has been powering the Yankees offense all postseason long, but the Bronx Bombers find themselves down 2-0 to Tampa Bay in the ALDS. Rice has done his part offensively but needs some help as the Yankees are trying to piece things together without an injured Aaron Judge.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Braden Montgomery Drives in Two With Clutch Double
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:25 AM ETChicago White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery came up with the biggest hit of Game 2 against the Cleveland Guardians. The outfielder came up with two runners on and two outs against left-handed relief pitcher Erik Sabrowski and ripped a ball down the right field line to drive in both runners and put the White Sox ahead 3-2. Montgomery was then driven in by a clutch single by White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. Montgomery was 1-for-4 in the game and struck out twice, but he delivered the big blow of the game on his huge double. Facing a left-hander in Sabrowski, Montgomery, a switch hitter stood his ground and delivered a right-handed hit when it mattered most for his team.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Sean Burke Turns In Elite Relief Outing
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:15 AM ETChicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke came out of the bullpen in Game 2 against the Cleveland Guardians and pitched masterfully as the team earned a 4-3 comeback win to go up 2-0 in the series. Burke came in after Anthony Kay and Sean Newcomb already pitched and calmed things down with 5 1/3 innings of work with one earned run on one hit and one walk with six strikeouts. Burke came out of the pen to throw 83 pitches and didn't give up a run until Grant Taylor allowed an inherited runner to score. Burke mixed his fastball with his offspeed pitches brilliantly and kept the Guardians' hitters off balance during his whole outing. The right-hander entered the game with the White Sox trailing and saw the team score three runs to take over the lead and take a commanding lead in the series.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Garrett Crochet Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 5, 2026, 10:58 PM ETBoston Red Sox general manager Craig Breslow said that left-hander Garrett Crochet (lat, shoulder) is expected to have a "fully healthy, normal" offseason, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Crochet only made six starts during the regular season before shoulder and lat injuries caused him to miss the final five months of the year. However, the 27-year-old was able to battle all the way back and pitched out of the bullpen during Boston's American League Wild Card Series loss to the New York Yankees. While Crochet struggled in that appearance, it seems as though he made it through the outing ok from a health perspective and is now on track to go through his regular offseason routine. If Crochet can make it back to his peak form, he could re-establish himself as one of the top pitchers in baseball in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
Roman Anthony Likely to Avoid Surgery
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 5, 2026, 10:49 PM ETBoston Red Sox general manager Craig Breslow said that outfielder Roman Anthony (hand) "likely doesn't need surgery," per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Anthony strained multiple muscles in his right hand during Game 1 of Boston's American League Wild Card Series loss to the New York Yankees. 2026 was largely lost to injury for Anthony, who missed a large chunk of the regular season after tearing the ligament that connects his right index finger to his wrist in early May. Given that his right hand/wrist appears to be giving him persistent issues, Anthony's health should be of at least some concern for fantasy managers going into 2027. The 22-year-old remains a potentially high-upside bat, but he will need to prove he can avoid injuries for an extended stretch.--Will Brady
Source: MassLive - Chris Cotillo
Josh Naylor Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 5, 2026, 10:40 PM ETThe Seattle Mariners announced that first baseman Josh Naylor (wrist) underwent surgery on his right wrist on Saturday. Naylor is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of 2027 Spring Training. The 29-year-old had a down year in 2026, hitting .261/.317/.350 with 10 home runs, 57 RBI, 58 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases across 650 plate appearances. Naylor's 4.4% barrel rate and 35.5% hard-hit rate were both his worst marks since the shortened 2020 season. If Naylor was battling discomfort in his wrist for a chunk of the year, it could help explain why his numbers regressed across the board. Assuming Naylor is able to make a full recovery ahead of 2027, he could be worth buying low on in fantasy drafts.--Will Brady
Source: Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 5, 2026, 10:32 PM ETThe Seattle Mariners announced that catcher Cal Raleigh (shoulder) underwent left-shoulder surgery on Saturday. Raleigh is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of 2027 Spring Training. After finishing second in the American League MVP vote in 2025, Raleigh's numbers crashed back down to earth in 2026. Across 530 plate appearances, the 29-year-old hit .182/.296/.368 with 23 home runs, 69 RBI, 49 runs scored, and two stolen bases. Raleigh spent time on the injured list during the year due to an oblique strain, and it appears he may have been battling a shoulder ailment for some or most of the season as well. As long as Raleigh can recover on schedule, he could be in line for a bounce-back season with improved health in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: Seattle Mariners
Gavin Williams Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 5, 2026, 10:24 PM ETCleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams was not able to pitch his team to victory in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox. However, Williams did his part, striking out 11 while allowing two earned runs across five innings of work. The 27-year-old was one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball during the regular season, recording a 14-8 record with a 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 248 strikeouts across 184 1/3 innings (32 starts). The Guardians are now down two games to zero with the series heading to Chicago and face an uphill battle to fight their way back to a Game 5. However, if they can win the next two games, Williams would be in position to start a theoretical Game 5 on regular rest.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Sean Burke Earns Game 2 Win in Bulk-Relief Appearance on Monday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 5, 2026, 10:15 PM ETChicago White Sox right-hander Sean Burke was one of the heroes of his team's 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Monday. Normally a starting pitcher, Burke entered the game out of the bullpen in the third inning and dominated, allowing just one hit, one walk, and one earned run while striking out six across 5 1/3 innings of work. Burke was a breakout arm for the White Sox during the regular season, recording an 11-7 record with a 3.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 185 strikeouts across 172 1/3 innings (32 games). The 26-year-old allowed three solo home runs in his first postseason appearance against the Houston Astros, but he's now logged 14 strikeouts in 9 1/3 playoff innings. Given his success on Monday, the White Sox could choose to continue using an opener in front of Burke in future postseason outings.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Michael King Pitches Well in His Team's Losing Effort on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 4, 2026, 10:58 PM ETSan Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King did his part in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday, allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out six across five innings of work against the Milwaukee Brewers. King left the game with the Padres holding the lead, but Milwaukee mounted a late comeback to win the game 4-3 and take a 2-0 lead in the series. The 31-year-old was San Diego's top starting pitcher during the regular season, recording a 12-10 record with a 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 159 strikeouts across 185 innings (32 starts). King has been excellent across two starts so far in the postseason, allowing just four hits and one earned run while recording 14 strikeouts across 12 innings of work. If the Padres can win the next two games of the series against Milwaukee, King could potentially pitch on three days' rest in a theoretical Game 5.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Logan Henderson Goes Five Innings in Playoff Debut on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 4, 2026, 10:41 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson did not have the sharpest outing in his postseason debut in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, but he managed to keep his team in the game. Henderson allowed two hits, three walks, and two runs (one earned) while striking out four across five innings of work in Milwaukee's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Henderson emerged as a front-line starter during the regular season, recording an 11-3 record with a 2.47 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 110 strikeouts across 98 1/3 innings (18 starts). The 24-year-old averaged only 93.0 miles per hour on his fastball, but he logged an excellent 29.6% strikeout rate while walking just 5.1% of the batters he faced. If Milwaukee is going to make a deep postseason run, it will need Henderson to carry over his strong production from the regular season to the playoffs.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Ty France Drives in Two in Game 2 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 4, 2026, 10:28 PM ETSan Diego Padres first baseman Ty France carried his team's offense in its 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, recording two hits and two RBI in three at-bats. The 32-year-old has been hot to begin the postseason, logging seven hits, two RBI, and two runs scored in 15 at-bats across four games. France had a resurgent regular season for the Padres as well, slashing .295/.363/.502 with 21 home runs, 72 RBI, 59 runs scored, and one stolen base across 500 plate appearances. While San Diego has now dropped each of the first two games of the NLDS, France has done his job. If the Padres are going to mount a comeback against the Brewers, they will likely need France to stay locked in.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Mason Miller Blows Save in Game 2 of National League Division Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 4, 2026, 10:19 PM ETSan Diego Padres closer Mason Miller had a rare off outing in his team's 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday. The 28-year-old was asked to get a six-out save and came up just short, allowing a hit, three walks, and two earned runs across 1 2/3 innings. Miller cruised through the eighth inning, but he walked three of the first four batters he faced in the ninth before allowing the game-winning two-run single to Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio. Miller was arguably the best relief pitcher in baseball this season, recording a 1.67 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 129 strikeouts and 38 saves across 70 innings (66 games). However, the flame-throwing right-hander looked more mortal in the second half of the season, recording a 2.67 ERA with a 10.6% walk rate after the All-Star break. If San Diego is going to come back from down two games to zero against Milwaukee, it will need Miller to bounce back.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jackson Chourio the Hero of Brewers' Game 2 Win on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 4, 2026, 10:08 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was the hero of his team's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday, recording a walk-off two-run single off Padres closer Mason Miller. It was Chourio's lone hit in his four at-bats, but it came at the biggest possible time. Chourio has played a key role in both of Milwaukee's wins in the series, as he hit a game-tying two-run home run in the third inning of Game 1 after San Diego jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead. Across 573 plate appearances in the regular season, the 22-year-old hit .291/.351/.487 with 25 home runs, 75 RBI, 96 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. If the Brewers are going to make a deep postseason run, having Chourio at his best will likely be crucial.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Grant Taylor Stars in an Extended Relief Appearance in Game 1 Victory
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 3, 2026, 9:58 PM ETChicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor was electric out of the bullpen in his team's 3-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday. The 24-year-old entered the game in the sixth inning and shut the door on the Guardians, allowing just two hits while striking out six across four scoreless frames. Taylor was one of the best relievers in baseball during the regular season, recording a 2.25 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 10 saves across 84 innings (60 games). Taylor's ability to work multiple innings makes him a unique weapon for the White Sox to deploy out of the bullpen. Taylor threw 42 pitches on Saturday, so he may not be available for Game 2 on Monday. However, the White Sox could try to get multiple innings out of him at least one more time in their series against the Guardians.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Kyle Tucker Homers in Dodgers Postseason Debut on Saturday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 3, 2026, 9:46 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker had a big game in his team's 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday, going two-for-four with a two-run home run and a stolen base. It was a highly underwhelming first season in Los Angeles for Tucker in 2026, as he hit .233/.330/.385 with 17 home runs, 70 RBI, 90 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 627 plate appearances. Tucker's barrel rate fell from 10.8% in 2025 to 6.3% this season, and his 36.3% hard-hit rate was the worst of his career. However, the 29-year-old has a chance to wipe the slate clean at the start of the postseason. Tucker also has plenty of experience in October, as he's now logged 283 plate appearances across seven career trips to the playoffs. If he can rediscover his old form, Tucker could help drive a deep postseason push for Los Angeles.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com