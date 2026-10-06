Aleksander Barkov to Miss 6-8 Weeks

Oct 6, 2026, 9:46 AM ET

New Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown (lower body) will remain on the shelf this week. He was injured in practice last week and hasn't yet played in any games this season. It's now confirmed that the Devils also won't have Brown on Tuesday against Utah or Saturday against Vancouver. Brown had a solid 43-point campaign in 2025-26 and is definitely missed by the Devils, who have scored only three goals in their first two games of the season. Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Brown is "ramping up," so he could be available soon.