Jordan Hawkins Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Oct 6, 2026, 9:03 AM ETFree-agent guard/forward Jordan Hawkins is signing a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Memphis waived the former No. 14 pick Friday, less than a month after acquiring him from New Orleans. Hawkins reunites with Bulls executive Bryson Graham, who was in the Pelicans' front office when he was drafted in 2023. The 24-year-old averaged 5.1 points in 13.6 minutes while shooting 34.8 percent from three across 51 games last season. With Norman Powell, Isaac Okoro, and rookie Dailyn Swain among Chicago's perimeter options, Hawkins could spend significant time with the Windy City Bulls and would likely need injuries or a rotation opening to gain fantasy relevance.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Darius Acuff Jr. Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:55 AM ETSacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. scored 19 points in Monday's 127-103 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, adding two rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes. The No. 7 overall pick shot 8-for-17 from the field and 1-for-4 from three while scoring 17 points before halftime. It was an encouraging response after Acuff shot just 35.0 percent during Summer League. Zach LaVine played only 15 minutes, giving the rookie extended time to run the offense. If Acuff holds a sizable point-guard role, his scoring and assist production could make him useful quickly.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
LaMelo Ball Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:46 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball recorded 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 116-97 preseason win over Milwaukee. Ball shot 3-for-6 from the field, 2-for-5 from three, and 3-for-3 at the line while starting alongside Anthony Edwards. Minnesota kept its regulars on the bench after halftime, limiting the first look at its new backcourt. Edwards praised Ball afterward for getting everyone involved. Ball averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists across 72 games last season, and his playmaking should remain a major part of Minnesota's offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Anthony Edwards Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:34 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 14 points in Monday's 116-97 preseason win over Milwaukee, adding four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes. He shot just 4-for-13 from the field and 1-for-7 from three but went 5-for-5 at the line before Minnesota rested its starters after halftime. LaMelo Ball assisted on two of Edwards' four baskets, offering an early glimpse of the new backcourt. Edwards averaged a career-high 28.8 points last season, and Ball's playmaking gives him another creator who could ease some of his shot-making burden.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Ty Jerome Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:26 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome started at point guard in Monday's preseason opener, recording 12 points, five assists, and one block in 15 minutes during a 132-123 win over Atlanta. He shot 4-for-8 from the field, 1-for-2 from three and 3-for-3 at the line. More importantly, Jerome got the first starting look ahead of Scotty Pippen Jr. with Ja Morant now in Portland. The 29-year-old missed the first three months of last season with a calf injury but averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals over 15 games. If Jerome holds the starting job, his scoring and playmaking should translate into useful fantasy production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Kel'el Ware has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:20 AM ETMilwaukee Bucks center Kel'el Ware recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 116-97 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 22-year-old shot 5-for-11 from the field and 2-for-6 from three, while Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma drew the frontcourt starts in Taylor Jenkins' coaching debut. Ware averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks last season, and Milwaukee's rebuilding roster gives him a path to a larger role. Turner remains the starter for now, but Ware's rebounding and shot-blocking make him worth monitoring if his minutes climb.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Jaylen Brown Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:10 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown scored 22 points in just 17 minutes during Monday's 120-97 preseason win over the New York Knicks, adding two rebounds, two assists, and one block. Brown did all of his scoring in the first half, shooting 8-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep. He had plenty of room to operate with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and LeBron James sitting out. Brown averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists across 71 games with Boston last season, though sharing the floor with Philadelphia's other stars should cut into the volume he enjoyed there.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Ben Simmons Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:39 PM ETSacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons is expected to make his preseason debut Thursday against the Lakers or Saturday against Golden State, according to Andscape's Marc J. Spears. Simmons is healthy and has had one of Sacramento's strongest training camps, but the Kings are taking a cautious approach after he missed all of last season while rehabbing back and leg issues. The 30-year-old averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists across 51 games in 2024-25. Sacramento brought him in to provide veteran playmaking behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr., and Simmons could offer some assists and rebounds if he earns steady second-unit minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc J. Spears
Kawhi Leonard Returns to Full Practice Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:30 PM ETToronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (not injury related) practiced in full Monday for the first time since training camp opened, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports. The 35-year-old hadn't been able to play live while his trade was on hold, prompting Toronto to ease him through the opening week of camp and sit him for Saturday's preseason opener against Miami. Head coach Darko Rajakovic previously indicated Leonard would get a full week of work before returning to game action, making Toronto's Oct. 13 matchup with the Knicks a possible debut date. Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across 65 games last season. Ja'Kobe Walter started Saturday and is the clearest candidate to return to the bench once Leonard is ready.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Lewenberg
Max Strus Out at Least Four Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:22 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Max Strus (foot) suffered a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot during Sunday's preseason opener and will be reevaluated in four weeks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The 30-year-old will miss the start of the regular season after playing just 12 games last year following left foot surgery. Brandon Ingram (Achilles) is also unavailable to open the season, while Bradley Beal (knee) is dealing with inflammation. Kris Dunn and No. 5 pick Keaton Wagler should get more backcourt opportunities, with Gradey Dick also in line for added wing minutes. Wagler offers the most fantasy upside if he secures a steady role alongside Darius Garland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Coby White to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:14 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) suffered a left calf strain during training camp and will miss the entire preseason, the team announced Monday, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 26-year-old missed last preseason and the first 11 regular-season games with a right calf strain, then was diagnosed with a left calf strain after his February trade to Charlotte. White played a career-low 50 games last season, averaging 17.4 points and 4.0 assists in 25.0 minutes. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) sidelined as well, Dennis Schroder and rookie Christian Anderson should get more playing time in the backcourt. White is still expected to open the season as Charlotte's starting point guard, but his recent calf history makes him harder to trust for consistent availability.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:05 PM ETChicago Bulls center Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks after tweaking his hamstring, head coach Tiago Splitter told reporters Monday, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. The timetable rules Claxton out for the preseason and puts his status for Chicago's Oct. 21 opener at Toronto in question. Splitter said Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson, and "a big" will start Wednesday's preseason opener. With Zach Collins (toe) also sidelined, Jalen Smith is the clearest fill-in. Smith averaged 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.5 threes last season, giving him added fantasy appeal if Claxton misses regular-season time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
Keyonte George Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:48 AM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George scored 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting in Sunday's 109-97 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets, adding four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. George went to the locker room after taking a hit to the mouth in the second quarter but returned in the third. The 22-year-old averaged career highs of 23.6 points and 6.1 assists last season before landing a five-year, $157.5 million extension. Darryn Peterson gives Utah another capable ball-handler, but George's scoring role should remain a big part of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Stephen Curry Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:37 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 10 points in 13 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He shot 3-for-4 from the field and 2-for-3 from three while adding two rebounds, two assists, and one steal before sitting the second half as planned. The 38-year-old averaged 26.6 points and 4.4 threes in just 43 games last season, so his knee remains the bigger fantasy concern. Curry says he currently has no limitations, though some management is expected, and he's unlikely to play Wednesday in Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Lauri Markkanen Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:32 AM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 17 points in 16 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets. He shot 5-for-12 from the field, 3-for-7 from three, and 4-for-4 at the line while adding two rebounds and one steal. The 29-year-old averaged 26.7 points and 2.7 threes last season but appeared in only 42 games and didn't play after Feb. 23. Utah has added more scoring around him with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Darryn Peterson, but Markkanen's role remains secure. Staying healthy is still the biggest issue for his fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:20 AM ETDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finished with three points, three rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 15 minutes of Sunday's 109-97 preseason loss to the Utah Jazz. He attempted just one shot, with head coach David Adelman noting that Jokic passed up several easy looks while focusing on getting teammates involved. His best play was a behind-the-back assist to Cameron Johnson for a three. There is little to read into the quiet scoring night after Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists across 65 games last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Rui Hachimura Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:10 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura scored a game-high 21 points in just 15 minutes in Sunday's 104-101 preseason win over Golden State, shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 4-for-5 from deep while adding five rebounds and one block. All 21 points came before halftime, with Darius Garland assisting four of his eight made field goals. Brandon Ingram (Achilles) will miss the start of the season, giving Hachimura a clear path to an opening-night starting role. After shooting 44.3 percent from three last season, Hachimura could see enough extra volume to improve on his 11.5 points per game if the role holds.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Max Strus Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:01 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Max Strus (foot) was ruled out of Sunday's preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors after injuring his right foot in the first quarter, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Strus went straight to the locker room roughly five minutes into the game. The 30-year-old played only 12 games for Cleveland last season after undergoing surgery for a Jones fracture in his left foot, averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 threes. With Brandon Ingram (Achilles) already sidelined, any absence for Strus could create more minutes for rookie Keaton Wagler.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Noah Penda Back on the Practice Floor
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:38 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Noah Penda (hamstring) practiced Sunday and increased his workload as he ramps up from a hamstring tweak, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Head coach Sean Sweeney said Penda looked good after Orlando had limited him during two-a-day sessions early in camp. The 21-year-old averaged 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 12.8 minutes across 59 games as a rookie. With Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Tristan da Silva in a crowded forward rotation, Penda will need a strong preseason to carve out more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Anthony Black Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:22 PM ETOrlando Magic guard/forward Anthony Black (ankle) participated in Sunday's practice and increased his workload as he ramps up from a minor ankle sprain, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Black had progressed to high-speed non-contact work Friday, making Sunday another encouraging step, though his status for Wednesday's preseason opener at Memphis remains unclear. The 22-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals last season. With Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane projected to start, Black is positioned to lead Orlando's second unit and should still command meaningful minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Zach Edey Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 4, 2026, 9:15 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) is unlikely to play in Monday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks, according to The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole. Memphis remains focused on having Edey ready for the Oct. 21 regular-season opener against Utah. The third-year center played in only 11 games last season after recurring left ankle issues required two surgeries, but he averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 25.8 minutes when available. Isaiah Stewart and Quinten Post should get more minutes up front while Edey is out, but Edey still has plenty of rebounding and shot-blocking upside if his ankle holds up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole