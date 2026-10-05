Matt Roy Deemed Day-to-Day
Oct 5, 2026, 7:13 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) is day-to-day, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports. Roy was hurt over the weekend against Tampa Bay and didn't practice on Monday. He's in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season on Wednesday versus Philadelphia. Roy's absence would open the door for Dylan McIlrath to make his season debut. Additionally, Timothy Liljegren and Vincent Desharnais are likely to see more ice time, though neither player is an attractive fantasy target.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sammi Silber
More Recent News
Damon Severson Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:57 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (shoulder) is expected to make his season debut this week, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. On Monday, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness said he expects Severson to be available on Friday against Pittsburgh. Severson has missed Columbus' first two games of the season due to shoulder surgery. The team has allowed seven goals without him in the lineup. Severson's return will improve the defense. He'll also boost the offense after a 32-point season. Denton Mateychuk's ice time will likely decrease significantly with Severson's return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brian Hedger
Connor Brown Won't Play This Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:46 AM ETNew Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown (lower body) will remain on the shelf this week. He was injured in practice last week and hasn't yet played in any games this season. It's now confirmed that the Devils also won't have Brown on Tuesday against Utah or Saturday against Vancouver. Brown had a solid 43-point campaign in 2025-26 and is definitely missed by the Devils, who have scored only three goals in their first two games of the season. Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Brown is "ramping up," so he could be available soon.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jason Dickinson Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:31 AM ETEdmonton Oilers center Jason Dickinson (foot) is expected to make his season debut in Wednesday's clash against the Anaheim Ducks. He has struggled to overcome a foot injury sustained late in the 2025-26 regular season. "If I'm being honest, I never quite got to 100 percent over the summer," Dickinson said. "I was making jumps, but it felt like every jump I made, I plateaued for a couple of weeks." Dickinson re-aggravated the injury in training camp. His return to the lineup should help Edmonton clean up some of its defensive mess. However, Dickinson doesn't have enough offensive upside to merit a spot on fantasy squads.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Danila Yurov Questionable for Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:26 AM ETMinnesota Wild forward Danila Yurov (upper body) didn't complete Monday's practice, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. Wild head coach John Hynes said Yurov's early exit was precautionary, but he did not know whether he would be available for Tuesday's game against Buffalo. Yurov has started his sophomore year as the first-line center in Minnesota, recording one assist in two games. Ryan Hartman moved up to the first line during Monday's practice. A larger role would boost Hartman's fantasy appeal. Meanwhile, Nico Sturm is expected to make his season debut on the fourth line if Yurov can't play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks
Bowen Byram on Track to Return Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:19 AM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (personal) practiced on Monday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic. Due to a family matter, Byram wasn't available for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo. Now that he is back with the team, we'll likely see Byram back in action Tuesday against St. Louis. In his first two outings with the Blackhawks, Byram carried a heavy workload, averaging 24:59 of ice time. While Byram hasn't registered any points with his new team yet, his expanded role in Chicago could put him in contention for a 50-point season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Scott Powers
Linus Ullmark Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:12 AM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) exited Monday's win over Boston for precautionary reasons, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports. He left the game after two periods. "He kind of tweaked something a little bit," Senators head coach Travis Green said. "Precautionary, we just felt it was best we bring him out. Get it evaluated again." Ullmark faced 10 SOG and didn't allow any goals. His replacement, Samuel Ersson, made eight saves as Ottawa earned an impressive 4-1 road win. Ersson is set to play a full game on Tuesday versus Detroit and could see some extra this week due to Ullmark's injury. However, the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner doesn't seem to be dealing with anything serious and isn't expected to miss much time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
Macklin Celebrini a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:04 AM ETSan Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini was a late scratch for Monday's game against Dallas due to a lower-body injury. The Sharks captain took the ice for pregame warmups, but San Jose announced before puck drop that Celebrini wouldn't be in the lineup. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky told reporters postgame that Celebrini was still being evaluated. Ty Dellandrea filled the gap in the lineup, while Alexander Wennberg took on top-line center duties. Michael Misa should also benefit if Celebrini has to miss multiple games. The Sharks will return to action on Thursday against St. Louis.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Andrew Mangiapane Considered Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 7:05 PM ETChicago Blackhawks winger Andrew Mangiapane (lower body) is week-to-week, head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Monday. The 30-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in last week's season opener against Chicago and has already sat out two games. Blashill's update suggests Mangiapane will sit out several more games. It's a bad blow for a player who has endured disappointing campaigns in recent years. In 2025-26, Mangiapane amassed only 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 62 games. Even when Mangiapane returns to the Blackhawks' lineup, he isn't expected to play a major role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Emil Lilleberg to Miss One Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 6:57 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed) won't be in action for approximately one week, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's win over Washington and will exit the lineup on Monday against Philadelphia. Lilleberg's absence will allow Maxwell Crozier to make his season debut as the Lightning continue to roll with seven defensemen. While Crozier has shown some potential, he isn't expected to make a fantasy impact in a third-pairing role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eduardo A. Encina
Denver Barkey Makes Season Debut Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 6:51 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers left wing Denver Barkey (lower body) will be in action on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Earlier on Monday, he was activated from Injured Reserve, and it's now official: Barkey will be in the lineup. He joined Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett on the second line during pregame warmups. Barkey made his NHL debut last season, contributing five goals and 12 assists in 43 outings. Having Zegras and Tippett as linemates boosts Barkey's fantasy value, but he's far from a must-have player.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Rasmus Ristolainen Won't Play Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 6:45 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed) will miss Monday's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Ristolainen didn't join his teammates for pregame warmups after being considered a game-time decision. He sustained an undisclosed injury on Saturday against Carolina. With Ristolainen out, Simon Benoit will be back in the lineup. After playing in the first two games of the season, Benoit was scratched for Saturday's action. Benoit has no fantasy value and should be ignored by managers. Travis Sanheim, Cam York, and Jamie Drysdale will carry the Flyers' defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Jake Sanderson to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 6:37 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (lower body) will miss the team's upcoming back-to-back against Boston and Detroit. He re-aggravated a lower-body injury in Ottawa's season opener against Toronto on Saturday night. It remains to be seen whether Sanderson will be ready to rejoin the lineup on Thursday, when the Senators host Philadelphia in their home opener. Cameron Crotty will step into the lineup as his replacement for Monday's game. Meanwhile, Thomas Chabot, Jordan Spence, and Carter Yakemchuk must take on added responsibility on defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alex Ovechkin Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 6:32 PM ETWashington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin announced on Monday that he will retire from the NHL after the 2026-27 campaign. The legendary forward has just started his 22nd NHL season. He will go down in history as one of the greatest goal-scorers ever. Last season, Ovechkin recorded an NHL-record 20th 30-goal season. In April 2025, Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's long-standing goals record. After battling a lower-body injury in training camp, Ovechkin has begun this season slowly, recording one assist in two games. Some fantasy managers might be worried, but Ovechkin's form should return once he finds his footing.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals
Jordan Eberle Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:58 AM ETSeattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle scored the final goal in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames, extending his season-opening point streak to three games. He's only the second player in Kraken history to record at least one point in each of the first three games of a season, joining Andre Burakovsky, who had a four-game run in 2022-23. Eberle has contributed two goals and one assist in three games this season. Over the last 10 years, he has tallied more than 50 points only twice, so Eberle's point-per-game form won't last long. But fantasy managers should enjoy it while the veteran winger is hot.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Leo Carlsson Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:48 AM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson showed off world-class playmaking ability on Sunday, recording three power-play assists in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Florida Panthers. Carlsson became the fifth player in franchise history to open the season with back-to-back multi-point performances. He boasts one goal and four assists. No Ducks player has ever posted more than five points in the first two games of the season. While it's still early in the season, Carlsson is showing signs he won't have any trouble living up to his huge new contract. Another multi-point performance could be on the horizon for Carlsson, as the Ducks take on the Edmonton Oilers and their fragile defense in their next game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Cutter Gauthier Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:40 AM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier potted two goals and added an assist as his team beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime Sunday night. Gauthier scored his first goals of the season, both on the power play. His assist also came with the man advantage, as Mikael Granlund ended the game 4:14 into overtime. After a breakout year last season, Gauthier has kicked off the new campaign with two goals and two assists in two games. His productive start could well continue against the Edmonton Oilers, who have killed just 57.1 percent of their penalties and allowed 14 goals in three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Kyle Connor Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:31 AM ETWinnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor registered two goals and one assist to lead his team to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Winnipeg's power play was on fire, scoring every goal in the game with the man advantage. With his 56th career three-point game, Connor tied Thomas Steen for the third-most in franchise history. Connor has opened the season in impressive form, notching three goals and two assists in his first two outings. He'll be back on the ice Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who gave up five goals in their last game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Nick Schmaltz Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:18 AM ETUtah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz matched a franchise record with a three-game season-opening goal streak in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers. He scored a power-play goal in the second period to tie the game at one. Overall, Schmaltz already has four goals, tying him for the league lead. This is a promising sign that he can produce another 30-goal campaign. Last season, Schmaltz scored a career-high 33 goals and added 41 assists in 82 contests. This week, Schmaltz will face three matchups, starting with a clash against New Jersey on Tuesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Joe Veleno Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:09 AM ETNew York Rangers center Joe Veleno sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's win over Utah, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports. He left the game in the first period after taking only three shifts. Veleno couldn't put any weight on his right leg, which could signal a serious injury. His absence wouldn't mean much in fantasy hockey, but the Rangers would lose a valuable penalty-killer. Matt Rempe is poised to enter the lineup as Veleno's replacement, unless head coach Mike Sullivan wants to go with an extra defenseman.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dan Rosen
Jake Sanderson Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 4, 2026, 7:30 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson re-aggravated a lower-body injury in Saturday's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The star blue-liner logged only 4:39 of ice time after being questionable for the game. While the team didn't initially specify Sanderson's injury, head coach Travis Green said it was a lower-body injury. "We'll know more in the next few days," Green added. "Sandy was smart enough to pull himself out early enough that he didn't re-aggravate it too badly. He just felt it was coming and took himself out." It appears unlikely that Sanderson will play on Monday against Boston. However, Green's comments suggest Sanderson isn't expected to be out for long. Without Sanderson, Thomas Chabot carried a heavy workload Saturday and was one of Ottawa's key players in a 3-2 win, scoring a goal and adding an assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN