Denver Barkey Makes Season Debut Monday

Oct 4, 2026, 7:30 PM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson re-aggravated a lower-body injury in Saturday's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The star blue-liner logged only 4:39 of ice time after being questionable for the game. While the team didn't initially specify Sanderson's injury, head coach Travis Green said it was a lower-body injury. "We'll know more in the next few days," Green added. "Sandy was smart enough to pull himself out early enough that he didn't re-aggravate it too badly. He just felt it was coming and took himself out." It appears unlikely that Sanderson will play on Monday against Boston. However, Green's comments suggest Sanderson isn't expected to be out for long. Without Sanderson, Thomas Chabot carried a heavy workload Saturday and was one of Ottawa's key players in a 3-2 win, scoring a goal and adding an assist.