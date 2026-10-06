Mason Appleton Out Week-to-Week
Oct 6, 2026, 5:22 PM ETDetroit Red Wings right wing Mason Appleton (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. He will exit the lineup for Tuesday's contest against Ottawa, and it's unclear when Appleton will be ready to return. At minimum, he looks set to miss four games. With Appleton out, the Red Wings lose a big physical presence in the lineup. The 30-year-old has averaged three hits per game early this season. Detroit also won't have J.T. Compher (undisclosed) and Marco Kasper (upper body) on Tuesday, giving other forwards opportunities to step up.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
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Mikhail Sergachev Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:28 AM ETUtah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had a night of mixed emotions on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. With three assists, he played a key role in a 5-3 victory, but Sergachev didn't finish the game after taking a puck to the head. He was hit by a clearing attempt from teammate MacKenzie Weegar near the end of the second period and didn't come out for the third. Sergachev recorded his ninth three-point game with Utah, the fifth most among all defensemen since the 2024-25 season. He has tallied six points (one goal, five assists) in four games this season, making Sergachev's availability vital for the Mammoth. If he's forced to spend time on the sidelines, Dmitri Simashev is expected to have a larger role, while Nick DeSimone is likely to be his replacement in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Brad Marchand Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:14 AM ETFlorida Panthers winger Brad Marchand suffered an apparent knee injury in Tuesday's win over the L.A. Kings, George Richard of Florida Hockey Now reports. Playing in his second game of the season, Marchand was injured in the third period. He didn't put any weight on his left leg when he exited the ice. Florida has just lost Aleksander Barkov (lower body) for several weeks and might be without another key forward for a significant period. Sandis Vilmanis could have a larger role with Marchand out of the lineup, though he isn't an attractive fantasy piece.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:05 AM ETThe Philadelphia Flyers signed left wing Michael Bunting to a one-year, $1.2 million contract on Tuesday. The 31-year-old was left unsigned for a long time after a disappointing stint with the Dallas Stars. Bunting contributed only one goal and one assist in 13 regular-season outings with the Stars last term. He was a regular healthy scratch in the playoffs, playing in only one game. Bunting started last season with the Nashville Predators, earning 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 61 contests. The Flyers will be happy with his signing if Bunting can match that level of production in Philadelphia.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Marco Kasper Considered Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 5:28 PM ETDetroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper (upper body) was labeled week-to-week on Tuesday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. Kasper missed Sunday's loss to Winnipeg and was placed on Injured Reserve Tuesday morning. Mason Appleton (undisclosed) is also week-to-week, while J.T. Compher will miss Tuesday's clash against Ottawa. The injury bug has hit the Red Wings' forwards hard early in the season. At least the team is expected to have Dylan Larkin (upper body) available for the first time in 2026-27. The star forward could take on a heavy workload right away, given the injuries Detroit has suffered.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
J.T. Compher Won't Play Against Senators
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 5:15 PM ETDetroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. He's dealing with an undisclosed injury and is considered day-to-day. Compher's first chance to return will come on Friday against the Seattle Kraken. Fortunately for the Red Wings, Dylan Larkin (upper body) is poised to make his season debut against Ottawa. His presence will be a big boost for the offense. Meanwhile, players like Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard could see more ice time due to Detroit's injury situation.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
Dylan Larkin Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 5:08 PM ETDetroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (upper body) has been removed from Injured Reserve and is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators. Larkin sat out the first two games of the campaign due to an upper-body injury. During Tuesday's morning skate, Larkin worked on a line with Lucas Raymond and right wing Viktor Arvidsson. He will also join the first power-play unit. The Red Wings face tough opposition on Tuesday, as Ottawa has allowed only three goals in two games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ivan Demidov Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 4:58 PM ETMontreal Canadiens right wing Ivan Demidov (lower body) will miss 2-4 weeks, the team announced before Tuesday's clash against Carolina. Just a couple of nights ago, Demidov picked up his first points of the season, but he now won't be able to contribute to his team's success for at least seven games. With Demidov out, Kirby Dach is expected to join the top six on Tuesday night. Dach has recorded one assist in two games this season. Montreal's frontline will also remain without Oliver Kapanen (lower body).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Montreal Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad to Remain Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 4:48 PM ETFlorida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (personal) is expected to remain out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. On Sunday, Ekblad was a late scratch against Anaheim, and he isn't ready to return, with the Panthers making no changes to their lineup. Uvis Balinskis moved into the lineup over the weekend, but he isn't a great fantasy option. He logged only 14:40 of ice time in Saturday's overtime loss. Seth Jones and Gustav Forsling will carry a heavy workload on Florida's back end.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jameson Olive
Aleksander Barkov to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 4:41 PM ETFlorida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (lower body) will miss 6-8 weeks. The Panthers captain was injured on Oct. 1 against San Jose and faces another spell on the sidelines after missing the entire 2025-26 season. "He's scheduled to be out 6-8 weeks, non-surgical rehab, and that's our best window," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "Could be a little less, could be a little more, but we think 6-8 is the right rehab time." Barkov finished scoreless in the first two games of the season. His third appearance won't come until late November at the earliest. Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell are expected to see more ice time during Barkov's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Damon Severson Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:57 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (shoulder) is expected to make his season debut this week, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. On Monday, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness said he expects Severson to be available on Friday against Pittsburgh. Severson has missed Columbus' first two games of the season due to shoulder surgery. The team has allowed seven goals without him in the lineup. Severson's return will improve the defense. He'll also boost the offense after a 32-point season. Denton Mateychuk's ice time will likely decrease significantly with Severson's return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brian Hedger
Connor Brown Won't Play This Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:46 AM ETNew Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown (lower body) will remain on the shelf this week. He was injured in practice last week and hasn't yet played in any games this season. It's now confirmed that the Devils also won't have Brown on Tuesday against Utah or Saturday against Vancouver. Brown had a solid 43-point campaign in 2025-26 and is definitely missed by the Devils, who have scored only three goals in their first two games of the season. Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Brown is "ramping up," so he could be available soon.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jason Dickinson Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:31 AM ETEdmonton Oilers center Jason Dickinson (foot) is expected to make his season debut in Wednesday's clash against the Anaheim Ducks. He has struggled to overcome a foot injury sustained late in the 2025-26 regular season. "If I'm being honest, I never quite got to 100 percent over the summer," Dickinson said. "I was making jumps, but it felt like every jump I made, I plateaued for a couple of weeks." Dickinson re-aggravated the injury in training camp. His return to the lineup should help Edmonton clean up some of its defensive mess. However, Dickinson doesn't have enough offensive upside to merit a spot on fantasy squads.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Danila Yurov Questionable for Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:26 AM ETMinnesota Wild forward Danila Yurov (upper body) didn't complete Monday's practice, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. Wild head coach John Hynes said Yurov's early exit was precautionary, but he did not know whether he would be available for Tuesday's game against Buffalo. Yurov has started his sophomore year as the first-line center in Minnesota, recording one assist in two games. Ryan Hartman moved up to the first line during Monday's practice. A larger role would boost Hartman's fantasy appeal. Meanwhile, Nico Sturm is expected to make his season debut on the fourth line if Yurov can't play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks
Bowen Byram on Track to Return Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:19 AM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (personal) practiced on Monday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic. Due to a family matter, Byram wasn't available for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo. Now that he is back with the team, we'll likely see Byram back in action Tuesday against St. Louis. In his first two outings with the Blackhawks, Byram carried a heavy workload, averaging 24:59 of ice time. While Byram hasn't registered any points with his new team yet, his expanded role in Chicago could put him in contention for a 50-point season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Scott Powers
Linus Ullmark Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:12 AM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) exited Monday's win over Boston for precautionary reasons, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports. He left the game after two periods. "He kind of tweaked something a little bit," Senators head coach Travis Green said. "Precautionary, we just felt it was best we bring him out. Get it evaluated again." Ullmark faced 10 SOG and didn't allow any goals. His replacement, Samuel Ersson, made eight saves as Ottawa earned an impressive 4-1 road win. Ersson is set to play a full game on Tuesday versus Detroit and could see some extra this week due to Ullmark's injury. However, the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner doesn't seem to be dealing with anything serious and isn't expected to miss much time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
Macklin Celebrini a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 9:04 AM ETSan Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini was a late scratch for Monday's game against Dallas due to a lower-body injury. The Sharks captain took the ice for pregame warmups, but San Jose announced before puck drop that Celebrini wouldn't be in the lineup. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky told reporters postgame that Celebrini was still being evaluated. Ty Dellandrea filled the gap in the lineup, while Alexander Wennberg took on top-line center duties. Michael Misa should also benefit if Celebrini has to miss multiple games. The Sharks will return to action on Thursday against St. Louis.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Matt Roy Deemed Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 7:13 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) is day-to-day, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports. Roy was hurt over the weekend against Tampa Bay and didn't practice on Monday. He's in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season on Wednesday versus Philadelphia. Roy's absence would open the door for Dylan McIlrath to make his season debut. Additionally, Timothy Liljegren and Vincent Desharnais are likely to see more ice time, though neither player is an attractive fantasy target.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sammi Silber
Andrew Mangiapane Considered Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 7:05 PM ETChicago Blackhawks winger Andrew Mangiapane (lower body) is week-to-week, head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Monday. The 30-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in last week's season opener against Chicago and has already sat out two games. Blashill's update suggests Mangiapane will sit out several more games. It's a bad blow for a player who has endured disappointing campaigns in recent years. In 2025-26, Mangiapane amassed only 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 62 games. Even when Mangiapane returns to the Blackhawks' lineup, he isn't expected to play a major role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Emil Lilleberg to Miss One Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 6:57 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed) won't be in action for approximately one week, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's win over Washington and will exit the lineup on Monday against Philadelphia. Lilleberg's absence will allow Maxwell Crozier to make his season debut as the Lightning continue to roll with seven defensemen. While Crozier has shown some potential, he isn't expected to make a fantasy impact in a third-pairing role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eduardo A. Encina
Denver Barkey Makes Season Debut Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 6:51 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers left wing Denver Barkey (lower body) will be in action on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Earlier on Monday, he was activated from Injured Reserve, and it's now official: Barkey will be in the lineup. He joined Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett on the second line during pregame warmups. Barkey made his NHL debut last season, contributing five goals and 12 assists in 43 outings. Having Zegras and Tippett as linemates boosts Barkey's fantasy value, but he's far from a must-have player.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel