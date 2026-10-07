Trey Murphy III Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Oct 7, 2026, 9:15 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III recorded 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 preseason win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He shot 4-for-11 from the field and 2-for-6 from three in his first action since a right ankle sprain cut short last season. Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals across 66 starts in 2025-26. Bennedict Mathurin adds another scoring option on the wing, but Murphy should still have a steady role thanks to his shooting and defensive impact.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
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Julius Randle Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 7, 2026, 9:04 AM ETBrooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle scored 13 points in Tuesday's 124-90 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets, adding two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes. He shot 4-for-7 from the field, 2-for-3 from three and 3-for-4 at the line while starting alongside Michael Porter Jr., who led Brooklyn with 16 points. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists with Minnesota last season, and his ability to score and create for others should keep him heavily involved in Brooklyn's offense. The efficient debut was an encouraging first look at his fit with Porter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Al Horford Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:47 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Al Horford is set to come off the bench Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard, who expects that setup to continue into the regular season. Gui Santos will join Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Draymond Green in the starting five. Horford averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.6 threes in 21.5 minutes last season. A reserve role limits his ceiling, but Kristaps Porzingis' (undisclosed) absence should keep Horford involved in the frontcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Danny Emerman
Kristaps Porzingis Remains Away From the Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:36 PM ETGolden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis remains away from the team because of an undisclosed health issue. "I haven't seen him yet," head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday before calling the situation "definitely concerning" and adding that the Warriors will continue to support Porzingis. General manager Mike Dunleavy previously declined to rule the 31-year-old out for the Oct. 21 opener against the Lakers, but there is still no return timeline. Porzingis averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 23.7 minutes across 15 games with Golden State last season. Until there is more clarity, his availability makes him a risky fantasy pick, while Al Horford should handle more center minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joseph Dycus
Stephen Curry Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:28 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be limited to around 20 minutes in Tuesday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Curry also won't travel to Portland for Wednesday's game. The 38-year-old played 13 minutes in Sunday's opener against the Clippers, scoring 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting with two threes. Curry averaged 26.6 points and 4.4 threes across 43 games last season, so Golden State's cautious preseason plan comes as no surprise. His production remains elite, but workload management is worth factoring into his fantasy outlook.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Gui Santos Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:18 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos is set to start Tuesday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Draymond Green, according to Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard. Al Horford will come off the bench, a setup Emerman expects to continue into the regular season. Santos averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals across 30 starts last season. With Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) still sidelined, Santos remains firmly in the mix for a starting role and meaningful fantasy production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Danny Emerman
Brandon Miller Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:12 PM ETCharlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (shin) missed Tuesday's preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets after suffering a shin contusion in practice. The team considers him day-to-day, so there is no indication yet that the injury is serious. The 23-year-old underwent left shoulder surgery in May but entered camp cleared for full contact. Miller led Charlotte with 20.2 points per game last season, and LaMelo Ball's departure leaves him with an even bigger offensive role. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) also out for the preseason, Charlotte has little reason to rush Miller back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Ariel Hukporti Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:05 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) will miss the 2026-27 season after rupturing his right Achilles in Monday's preseason opener against the Knicks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 24-year-old suffered the injury less than five minutes into the game and was scheduled for surgery Tuesday. Hukporti also tore his left Achilles in 2022. His absence leaves Adem Bona (foot) in line for the backup center role once healthy. With Joel Embiid appearing in only 57 games over the past two seasons, Bona could get chances to start and provide rebounds and blocks when Embiid sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Darius Acuff Jr. Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:55 AM ETSacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. scored 19 points in Monday's 127-103 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, adding two rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes. The No. 7 overall pick shot 8-for-17 from the field and 1-for-4 from three while scoring 17 points before halftime. It was an encouraging response after Acuff shot just 35.0 percent during Summer League. Zach LaVine played only 15 minutes, giving the rookie extended time to run the offense. If Acuff holds a sizable point-guard role, his scoring and assist production could make him useful quickly.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
LaMelo Ball Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:46 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball recorded 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 116-97 preseason win over Milwaukee. Ball shot 3-for-6 from the field, 2-for-5 from three, and 3-for-3 at the line while starting alongside Anthony Edwards. Minnesota kept its regulars on the bench after halftime, limiting the first look at its new backcourt. Edwards praised Ball afterward for getting everyone involved. Ball averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists across 72 games last season, and his playmaking should remain a major part of Minnesota's offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Anthony Edwards Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:34 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 14 points in Monday's 116-97 preseason win over Milwaukee, adding four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes. He shot just 4-for-13 from the field and 1-for-7 from three but went 5-for-5 at the line before Minnesota rested its starters after halftime. LaMelo Ball assisted on two of Edwards' four baskets, offering an early glimpse of the new backcourt. Edwards averaged a career-high 28.8 points last season, and Ball's playmaking gives him another creator who could ease some of his shot-making burden.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Ty Jerome Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:26 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome started at point guard in Monday's preseason opener, recording 12 points, five assists, and one block in 15 minutes during a 132-123 win over Atlanta. He shot 4-for-8 from the field, 1-for-2 from three and 3-for-3 at the line. More importantly, Jerome got the first starting look ahead of Scotty Pippen Jr. with Ja Morant now in Portland. The 29-year-old missed the first three months of last season with a calf injury but averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals over 15 games. If Jerome holds the starting job, his scoring and playmaking should translate into useful fantasy production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Kel'el Ware has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:20 AM ETMilwaukee Bucks center Kel'el Ware recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 116-97 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 22-year-old shot 5-for-11 from the field and 2-for-6 from three, while Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma drew the frontcourt starts in Taylor Jenkins' coaching debut. Ware averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks last season, and Milwaukee's rebuilding roster gives him a path to a larger role. Turner remains the starter for now, but Ware's rebounding and shot-blocking make him worth monitoring if his minutes climb.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Jaylen Brown Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:10 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown scored 22 points in just 17 minutes during Monday's 120-97 preseason win over the New York Knicks, adding two rebounds, two assists, and one block. Brown did all of his scoring in the first half, shooting 8-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep. He had plenty of room to operate with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and LeBron James sitting out. Brown averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists across 71 games with Boston last season, though sharing the floor with Philadelphia's other stars should cut into the volume he enjoyed there.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Jordan Hawkins Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:03 AM ETFree-agent guard/forward Jordan Hawkins is signing a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Memphis waived the former No. 14 pick Friday, less than a month after acquiring him from New Orleans. Hawkins reunites with Bulls executive Bryson Graham, who was in the Pelicans' front office when he was drafted in 2023. The 24-year-old averaged 5.1 points in 13.6 minutes while shooting 34.8 percent from three across 51 games last season. With Norman Powell, Isaac Okoro, and rookie Dailyn Swain among Chicago's perimeter options, Hawkins could spend significant time with the Windy City Bulls and would likely need injuries or a rotation opening to gain fantasy relevance.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Ben Simmons Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:39 PM ETSacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons is expected to make his preseason debut Thursday against the Lakers or Saturday against Golden State, according to Andscape's Marc J. Spears. Simmons is healthy and has had one of Sacramento's strongest training camps, but the Kings are taking a cautious approach after he missed all of last season while rehabbing back and leg issues. The 30-year-old averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists across 51 games in 2024-25. Sacramento brought him in to provide veteran playmaking behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr., and Simmons could offer some assists and rebounds if he earns steady second-unit minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc J. Spears
Kawhi Leonard Returns to Full Practice Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:30 PM ETToronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (not injury related) practiced in full Monday for the first time since training camp opened, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports. The 35-year-old hadn't been able to play live while his trade was on hold, prompting Toronto to ease him through the opening week of camp and sit him for Saturday's preseason opener against Miami. Head coach Darko Rajakovic previously indicated Leonard would get a full week of work before returning to game action, making Toronto's Oct. 13 matchup with the Knicks a possible debut date. Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across 65 games last season. Ja'Kobe Walter started Saturday and is the clearest candidate to return to the bench once Leonard is ready.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Lewenberg
Max Strus Out at Least Four Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:22 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Max Strus (foot) suffered a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot during Sunday's preseason opener and will be reevaluated in four weeks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The 30-year-old will miss the start of the regular season after playing just 12 games last year following left foot surgery. Brandon Ingram (Achilles) is also unavailable to open the season, while Bradley Beal (knee) is dealing with inflammation. Kris Dunn and No. 5 pick Keaton Wagler should get more backcourt opportunities, with Gradey Dick also in line for added wing minutes. Wagler offers the most fantasy upside if he secures a steady role alongside Darius Garland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Coby White to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:14 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) suffered a left calf strain during training camp and will miss the entire preseason, the team announced Monday, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 26-year-old missed last preseason and the first 11 regular-season games with a right calf strain, then was diagnosed with a left calf strain after his February trade to Charlotte. White played a career-low 50 games last season, averaging 17.4 points and 4.0 assists in 25.0 minutes. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) sidelined as well, Dennis Schroder and rookie Christian Anderson should get more playing time in the backcourt. White is still expected to open the season as Charlotte's starting point guard, but his recent calf history makes him harder to trust for consistent availability.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:05 PM ETChicago Bulls center Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks after tweaking his hamstring, head coach Tiago Splitter told reporters Monday, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. The timetable rules Claxton out for the preseason and puts his status for Chicago's Oct. 21 opener at Toronto in question. Splitter said Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson, and "a big" will start Wednesday's preseason opener. With Zach Collins (toe) also sidelined, Jalen Smith is the clearest fill-in. Smith averaged 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.5 threes last season, giving him added fantasy appeal if Claxton misses regular-season time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
Keyonte George Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 5, 2026, 9:48 AM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George scored 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting in Sunday's 109-97 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets, adding four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. George went to the locker room after taking a hit to the mouth in the second quarter but returned in the third. The 22-year-old averaged career highs of 23.6 points and 6.1 assists last season before landing a five-year, $157.5 million extension. Darryn Peterson gives Utah another capable ball-handler, but George's scoring role should remain a big part of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA