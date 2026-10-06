Tyler Mahle Past his Abdominal Issue, Ready for Game 4
Oct 6, 2026, 3:49 PM ETAtlanta Braves right-hander Tyler Mahle (abdomen), who is lined up to start Game 4 of the National League Division Series in Atlanta against the Los Angeles Dodgers, called his abdominal pull before his Wild-Card start against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies a non-issue, according to Grant McAuley of 929 The Game. Mahle has not felt it since, and it did not bother him in the start against the Phillies or during his bullpen session since. The 32-year-old veteran felt something in his abdomen before his start against the Phillies on Sept. 30, when he allowed just one earned run on six hits while walking one and striking out six in a no-decision in seven innings of work. It clearly did not affect Mahle much in that start, so it should not be much of an issue against the Dodgers on Wednesday at Truist Park. Mahle went 7-10 in 2026 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 137 strikeouts in 149 innings across 27 regular-season starts with Atlanta and the San Francisco Giants. His lone start against the Dodgers came on April 22, when he was still with San Francisco, and he tossed seven shutout innings in a win while walking two and striking out five in the Bay Area.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 929 The Game - Grant McAuley
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Freddie Freeman Powers Dodgers to Game 3 Victory on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 6, 2026, 10:58 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was one of the stars of his team's 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday. Freeman had just one hit in four plate appearances, but it was a solo home run off Braves ace Chris Sale. Freeman put together another strong regular season in 2026, hitting .288/.362/.430 with 16 home runs, 70 RBI, 74 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. The 37-year-old's production tailed off late in the year, as he hit just .184 in September and slugged just one home run across 249 plate appearances after the All-Star break. However, Freeman has looked like his vintage self so far this postseason. Across the first three games of the NLDS, Freeman has logged four hits, two home runs, two RBI, and three runs scored.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Enrique Hernandez Hits Key Home Run in Dodgers' Game 3 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 6, 2026, 10:40 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers utility man Enrique Hernandez struck one of the big blows of his team's 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday, clubbing a two-run home run off of Braves ace Chris Sale to open the scoring in the fourth inning. It was Hernandez's only hit of the night, but it helped the Dodgers chase Sale out of the game after just five innings of work. Hernandez missed a large chunk of the regular season with an oblique injury and was not particularly effective when healthy, hitting .222 with four home runs across 96 plate appearances. However, the 35-year-old has a long history as an unlikely postseason hero. Across 332 career plate appearances in the playoffs, Hernandez has now hit .272 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Edwin Diaz Picks Up First Save of 2026 Postseason on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 6, 2026, 10:30 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers right-hander Edwin Diaz notched his first save of the 2026 postseason on Tuesday, shutting the door in his team's 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Diaz allowed a leadoff double to Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies but rallied to retire the next three batters he faced. The 2026 regular season was largely lost to injury for Diaz, who spent time on the injured list due to both elbow and neck issues. However, the 32-year-old closed the season strong after returning from the neck injury in mid-September, allowing just one hit and one walk while recording nine strikeouts across his final five innings (five games) of the year. If Diaz can rediscover his peak form in October, he could be an impact arm for the Dodgers at the end of games.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 6, 2026, 10:22 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the star of his team's 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday night. The 28-year-old allowed just four hits, one walk, and one earned run while recording 10 strikeouts across seven innings of work. Yamamoto was dominant during the regular season, recording a 14-9 record with a 2.53 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 182 strikeouts across 185 innings (28 starts). He's also been remarkably effective in the postseason to this point in his career, logging an 8-1 record with a 2.14 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts across 63 innings. Following Yamamoto's gem, the Dodgers will have a chance to close out Atlanta in Game 4 and advance to the National League Championship Series on Wednesday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Mason Miller Placed on Paternity List Ahead of NLDS Game 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 6, 2026, 10:10 PM ETSan Diego Padres closer Mason Miller has been placed on the paternity list and will not be available for his team's matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Miller blew a save opportunity in San Diego's Game 2 loss to the Brewers, allowing a walk-off, two-run single to Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio. Still, the hard-throwing right-hander was one of the best relievers in baseball in the regular season. Across 70 innings (66 games), Miller pitched to a 1.67 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 129 strikeouts and 38 saves. Without Miller, San Diego left-hander Adrian Morejon could be the next man up in the ninth inning for the Padres.--Will Brady
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune - Kevin Acee
Miguel Rojas Suffers Back Injury in Game 3 of NLDS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 8:52 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers veteran infielder Miguel Rojas (back) injured himself on a swing in the eighth inning and left Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves in the middle of his at-bat on Tuesday night, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Rojas was reaching towards his lower back with his left arm after a swing. He was making the start at second base against Braves left-hander Chris Sale, and he went 0-for-3 at the plate with a strikeout before being replaced at the keystone by Tommy Edman. The 37-year-old Venezuelan infielder is a bench player for the Dodgers at this point in his career, but despite not playing all that much anymore, he saved the Dodgers' season in last year's World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the series. Rojas hit .267 (60-for-225) during the regular season with only four home runs, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored, and a stolen base. If Rojas' injury is serious enough for the Dodgers to remove him from the NLDS roster, he would be unable to return for the NL Championship Series if the team advances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Gavin Sheets Scratched From Game 3 Lineup With Neck Stiffness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 7:44 PM ETThe San Diego Padres announced that outfielder/first baseman Gavin Sheets (neck) was scratched from the Game 3 lineup on Tuesday in the National League Division Series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers due to neck stiffness. Sheets will be available off the bench, though, so he should be considered day-to-day. Outfielder Samad Taylor is now serving as the designated hitter and will bat eighth in the order against Brewers right-hander Dustin May. Sheets hit 17 homers (two shy of his career high) in 125 regular-season games but missed all of September while on the injured list with a foot injury. The 30-year-old veteran left-handed slugger has played in only two games so far in the postseason for San Diego, but he did have a big two-run home run in Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series against the Chicago Cubs. Since the start of July, Sheets has hit just two home runs, so he has really struggled to tap into his power from the left side in the second half of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: San Diego Padres
Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 4:53 PM ETAtlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.'s knee has been sore since he slid during Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. As a result, Acuna will serve as the designated hitter and bat second for Atlanta in Game 3 of the series in Atlanta against Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Lane Thomas will now start in right field and bat seventh, with catcher Sean Murphy heading to the bench. Acuna has a history of knee injuries, so the Braves will get him off his feet as the series heads to Atlanta tied one game apiece. The former MVP has gone 2-for-9 with two runs scored and a stolen base at the plate in the first two games of the NLDS against the Dodgers. The Braves will need Acuna to be at his best for the remainder of the series in order to knock off the defending World Series champions. The five-time All-Star had two separate trips to the injured list during the regular season due to hamstring issues and ended up hitting .255/.345/.451 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored across 408 at-bats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Shohei Ohtani Drops to Five-Hole Against Tough Lefty
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 3:35 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter (as usual) but is being dropped to fifth in the batting order on Tuesday for Game 3 of the National League Division Series in Atlanta against the Braves and left-hander Chris Sale, according to MLB.com. Against Sale, one of the toughest southpaws in baseball, left-handed-hitting position players Max Muncy and Tommy Edman are out of the starting nine. This will be Ohtani's lowest lineup position since joining the Dodgers. The four-time MVP has gone 1-for-4 at the plate in the first two games of the NLDS against Atlanta. The 32-year-old Japanese superstar hit .275 (144-for-523) with 30 homers, 81 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in the regular season, but he missed time late in the year with biceps and knee injuries, which limited him offensively. Ohtani has played in only eight games since the start of September and has gone 6-for-30 (.200) with zero homers and one RBI in 36 plate appearances. He did hit .274 with 12 of his 30 homers against lefties, but Sale will surely be a difficult matchup for a power hitter looking to get back into a groove.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Nick Martinez to Start for Rays in Game 3 of ALDS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 3:25 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Rays are planning to start right-hander Nick Martinez in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday on the road against the division-rival New York Yankees, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. He will be opposed by veteran southpaw Max Fried. Martinez will be looking to put the nail in the coffin as the Rays look for a three-game sweep in the best-of-five series. The 36-year-old veteran will be making his first postseason start this year for Tampa after going 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 109 strikeouts in 180 innings pitched over his 31 starts. He only went 2 2/3 frames in his final regular-season start on Sept. 27 at the Philadelphia Phillies, when he allowed four earned runs on seven hits with a walk and a strikeout. Martinez knows the Yankees well, having faced them three times already this year. He was strong against the Bombers, posting a 2.16 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 12 strikeouts and five walks in 16 2/3 innings pitched. In 11 1/3 career postseason innings (one start), Martinez has allowed five runs (four earned) with two walks, 11 strikeouts, one loss, and three holds.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Carlos Rodon Lined Up for Game 4 If Yankees Stave Off Elimination
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 3:18 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Monday that it will probably be left-hander Carlos Rodon starting Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday if they win Game 3 on Wednesday in the Bronx, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Left-hander Max Fried is starting Game 3, and right-hander Gerrit Cole could be a bullpen option at some point as the Yankees attempt to win three straight to advance to the AL Championship Series. Rodon will definitely be well-rested, as his last start came on Sept. 22 against the same Rays, when he struck out eight over eight shutout innings. Injuries impacted the 33-year-old veteran's season (not a surprise), but he was excellent when available, going 7-3 for the Yankees with a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings across 16 starts. Rodon had a nice 2.08 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and 11 walks in 39 innings over seven starts in 2026, but he will be on a short leash if he struggles early with the Yankees' backs up against the wall.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Max Fried Getting the Nod in Game 3 of ALDS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 3:11 PM ETNew York Yankees left-hander Max Fried will get the ball to start Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone told Chelsea Janes of SNY. Fried will be tasked with keeping the Yankees' season alive after they dropped the first two games of the best-of-five series over the weekend in Tampa. If the Yankees survive on Wednesday, left-hander Carlos Rodon is expected to start for New York. Fried will be fully rested for the matchup against the Rays, who had the best record in the American League in 2026. The 32-year-old veteran southpaw went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 104 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings across his 20 starts during the regular season. Fried dealt with some elbow issues along the way, but when he was out there, he was money. He went 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA with two walks and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings in his two starts against the Rays this year, which include his final start of the regular season last week, when he allowed four earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts in a loss in 6 2/3 innings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY - Chelsea Janes
Freddy Peralta Solid In Start For Rays
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:56 AM ETTampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was effective in Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Monday but did not factor in the decision in the 5-2 Rays' win. Peralta was good from the beginning of the game, allowing only a solo home run to Ben Rice and pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Peralta handed the game over to three Tampa Bay relievers who were able to shut down the Yankees and give the Rays a commanding 2-0 ALDS lead. After coming over to the Rays in the trade deadline from the Mets, Peralta pitched 10 games for the Rays in the regular season, going 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 1.01 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. The right-hander will be a key starter for the Rays if they are to make a long postseason run.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Richie Palacios Knocks In Two Runs With Clutch Single
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:47 AM ETTampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios delivered with a two-out, two-RBI single in the team's 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Monday. Palacios came up with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and Chandler Simpson and Jonny DeLuca on base. He executed a key single that drove both in and gave the Rays a 5-1 lead before Ben Rice added his second solo home run of the game for the Yankees. Palacios was 1-for-4 in the game with a strikeout but is now hitting .286 through two postseason games. Although the Yankees played a sloppy game with four errors and the Rays took advantage, Palacios' hit was the big blow in the game, extending the Rays' advantage and giving them some breathing room the rest of the way.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Bryan Baker Pitches Flawless Ninth For The Save
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:39 AM ETTampa Bay Rays closer Bryan Baker pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save of the postseason in the team's 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night. Baker came on with a three-run lead and quickly induced three ground balls to preserve the Rays second win of the series for a 2-0 ALDS lead. Baker did not strike out a batter, but left little to doubt after he gave up three ground balls to the right side of the infield. Baker also pitched a scoreless ninth in the Rays' 1-0 win in Game 1 on Saturday. In that game he struck out two Yankees batters. Baker turned in a dominant regular season with 41 saves and a 1.44 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. The right-hander looks to be a major weapon moving forward for the Rays in the postseason.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ben Rice Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:31 AM ETNew York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice provided the offense in the Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday. Rice was 2-for-3 with two solo homers and a walk on his night in Tampa. The Yankees were bothered by four errors and the Rays made them pay, but Rice was the lone bright spot for New York. Rice is hitting .467 in the postseason with a .556 on-base percentage. The two homers bring his postseason total to four homers and his RBI total to eight this postseason. Rice has been powering the Yankees offense all postseason long, but the Bronx Bombers find themselves down 2-0 to Tampa Bay in the ALDS. Rice has done his part offensively but needs some help as the Yankees are trying to piece things together without an injured Aaron Judge.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Braden Montgomery Drives in Two With Clutch Double
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:25 AM ETChicago White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery came up with the biggest hit of Game 2 against the Cleveland Guardians. The outfielder came up with two runners on and two outs against left-handed relief pitcher Erik Sabrowski and ripped a ball down the right field line to drive in both runners and put the White Sox ahead 3-2. Montgomery was then driven in by a clutch single by White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. Montgomery was 1-for-4 in the game and struck out twice, but he delivered the big blow of the game on his huge double. Facing a left-hander in Sabrowski, Montgomery, a switch hitter stood his ground and delivered a right-handed hit when it mattered most for his team.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Sean Burke Turns In Elite Relief Outing
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 6, 2026, 11:15 AM ETChicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke came out of the bullpen in Game 2 against the Cleveland Guardians and pitched masterfully as the team earned a 4-3 comeback win to go up 2-0 in the series. Burke came in after Anthony Kay and Sean Newcomb already pitched and calmed things down with 5 1/3 innings of work with one earned run on one hit and one walk with six strikeouts. Burke came out of the pen to throw 83 pitches and didn't give up a run until Grant Taylor allowed an inherited runner to score. Burke mixed his fastball with his offspeed pitches brilliantly and kept the Guardians' hitters off balance during his whole outing. The right-hander entered the game with the White Sox trailing and saw the team score three runs to take over the lead and take a commanding lead in the series.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Garrett Crochet Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 5, 2026, 10:58 PM ETBoston Red Sox general manager Craig Breslow said that left-hander Garrett Crochet (lat, shoulder) is expected to have a "fully healthy, normal" offseason, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Crochet only made six starts during the regular season before shoulder and lat injuries caused him to miss the final five months of the year. However, the 27-year-old was able to battle all the way back and pitched out of the bullpen during Boston's American League Wild Card Series loss to the New York Yankees. While Crochet struggled in that appearance, it seems as though he made it through the outing ok from a health perspective and is now on track to go through his regular offseason routine. If Crochet can make it back to his peak form, he could re-establish himself as one of the top pitchers in baseball in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
Roman Anthony Likely to Avoid Surgery
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 5, 2026, 10:49 PM ETBoston Red Sox general manager Craig Breslow said that outfielder Roman Anthony (hand) "likely doesn't need surgery," per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Anthony strained multiple muscles in his right hand during Game 1 of Boston's American League Wild Card Series loss to the New York Yankees. 2026 was largely lost to injury for Anthony, who missed a large chunk of the regular season after tearing the ligament that connects his right index finger to his wrist in early May. Given that his right hand/wrist appears to be giving him persistent issues, Anthony's health should be of at least some concern for fantasy managers going into 2027. The 22-year-old remains a potentially high-upside bat, but he will need to prove he can avoid injuries for an extended stretch.--Will Brady
Source: MassLive - Chris Cotillo