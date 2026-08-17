Trendon Watford Signs with Pelicans
Trendon Watford and the New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 25-year-old heads to New Orleans after Philadelphia declined his $2.8 million team option for 2026-27. Watford averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 16.3 minutes across 53 games with the 76ers last season, including a 20-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in November. His passing and frontcourt versatility give the Pelicans useful depth, but Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, Saddiq Bey, Yves Missi, Derik Queen, Karlo Matkovic, and DeAndre Jordan leave a crowded path to steady minutes. Watford is off fantasy radars unless injuries thin the rotation.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania