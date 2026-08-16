Jeremiyah Love Dealing with a High Ankle Sprain, Likely Done for Preseason
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is unlikely to play again this preseason, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The team is hopeful that he'll be ready for their season opener on Sept. 13, but it's too early to say for sure that he'll be available. Love initially suffered the ankle injury during Week 1 of the preseason when he handled a heavy workload, including 11 carries and three receptions. The Cardinals' backfield is suddenly a bit of a mess. Love and James Conner (ankle) are both injured, leaving their statuses for Week 1 up in the air. Offseason acquisition Tyler Allgeier is the Cardinals' only healthy running back, which means he could end up getting the start against the Chargers on Sept. 13. Regardless of whether Love suits up for the season opener, we're still quite encouraged about his upside as a rookie in fantasy football. He ranks as the RB15 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings, and he's the RB4 in the latest dynasty rankings.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter