Quinn Ewers Week-to-Week With Groin Injury
Quinn Ewers (groin) suffered a groin injury early in his action in Friday's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders and is now considered week-to-week, a source told David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. As a result, the Dolphins are bringing back QB Mark Gronowski for more depth at the position behind starter Malik Willis and Cam Miller. Ewers, a seventh-rounder in 2025 from the University of Texas, appeared in four games (three starts) as a rookie last year, going 55-for-83 passing for 622 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. The 23-year-old will not be available for the team's next preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22, versus the New York Giants, but he could be ready to return for the final preseason tilt on Friday, Aug. 28, against the Atlanta Falcons. If healthy for the start of the 2026 regular season, Ewers is primed to open up his second year in the NFL as the backup to Willis.
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones