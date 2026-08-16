De'Zhaun Stribling Gets "Vet WR Treatment" at Practice
De'Zhaun Stribling continues to get encouraging signs about where he stands with the team. During Sunday's special teams period, David Lombardi noted that Stribling worked individually with offensive assistant/wide receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker instead, the same setup veteran Mike Evans received. Lombardi described it as the "vet WR treatment." It comes just a few days after Stribling caught seven passes for 63 yards in his preseason debut against Tennessee. The 49ers had seen enough by midway through the second quarter, pulling the No. 33 overall pick from the game with nearly eight minutes left in the half. Stribling has also been making plays in camp since returning from some early hamstring tightness. Sunday doesn't guarantee where he'll land in the receiver rotation, but San Francisco continuing to prioritize his offensive work is another positive development for the rookie.
Source: David Lombardi
Source: David Lombardi