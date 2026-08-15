Cardinals Non-Committal on Jeremiyah Love Playing in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will not practice this week after coming in more sore than expected following Thursday's preseason game. Head coach Mike LaFleur said Saturday that the team will let the ankle heal and reevaluate Love next week, according to Theo Mackie. LaFleur also would not commit to Love being available for Week 1. That's a change from Thursday night, when he said Love could have returned to the game if Arizona needed him. The third overall pick looked good before leaving, rushing 11 times for 58 yards and catching three passes for 14 yards in his preseason debut. Love had been working into Arizona's first-team backfield alongside Tyler Allgeier, so any absence into September would matter. The Cardinals open the regular season against the Chargers on Sept. 13, giving Love time to recover, but his return date is now less certain than it looked two days ago.
Source: Theo Mackie
Source: Theo Mackie