Christian Gonzalez Working Through Ankle Injury

Aug 15, 2026, 11:52 AM ET
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (ankle) remains sidelined on Saturday as he works through an ankle injury, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. Gonzalez has established himself as one of the top corners in the NFL, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2024 and being named to the Pro Bowl in 2025. The 24-year-old is currently agitating for a contract extension in New England, which could be factoring in to his current injury situation. Despite the injury uncertainty, all indications out of New England have been that the team expects Gonzalez to be ready for Week 1. Volin reports that Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that the team and Gonzalez are "absolutely" on the same page. Still, Gonzalez's injury and contract situation will be something for fantasy managers to monitor as the season approaches.--Will BradySource: The Boston Globe - Ben Volin