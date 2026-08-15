Jalen Nailor Could Deliver Spike Weeks from the Flex Spot in 2026
Jalen Nailor played only eight snaps in the team's preseason opener on Thursday night, coming off the field with the rest of the starters after a successful scoring drive led by quarterback Kirk Cousins. Nailor signed a three-year, $35 million deal in free agency, and while there has been little doubt about how the team views him as part of the offense, his usage on Thursday all but cemented his status as a top receiver along with Tre Tucker. A sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2022, Nailor spent the past two seasons as Minnesota's WR3 behind Jordan Addison and four-time All-Pro Justin Jefferson. While he's never reached 450 receiving yards in a season, he posted an impressive 15.3 yards per reception in 2025, and he should find production as a perimeter player in Klint Kubiak's play-action-heavy system. The presence of All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers will help to create spacing on the outside, but will also cap Nailor's target share, and consistency could be an issue in 2026, particularly with the expectation of a quarterback change at some point in the season. That said, Nailor has the potential to bring spike weeks to the flex spot and is practically free in drafts as RotoBaller's WR64.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller