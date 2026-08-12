Jose Altuve to Get More Imaging on his Foot on Wednesday
Jose Altuve (foot) had imaging on his foot, which came back negative, manager Joe Espada told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Altuve will go for more imaging on Wednesday after being removed from the game following a hit-by-pitch on his left foot against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 36-year-old veteran, former MVP, and nine-time All-Star was diagnosed with just a contusion, which gives fantasy managers hope that he won't need a stint on the injured list. Check back soon to see if he's available to play in Wednesday's series finale in the Bay Area against the Giants and right-hander Adrian Houser. Altuve is no longer in his prime in his 16th year in the majors, but he's still rostered in 80% of Yahoo leagues and has a .240/.304/.391 slash line with a .695 OPS, 13 home runs, 35 RBI, 54 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 96 games and 409 plate appearances. He's off to a good start in 10 games in August, going 11-for-34 (.324) with a homer, a double, five RBI, and five runs scored.
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart