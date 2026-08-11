Kazuma Okamoto Back in Blue Jays' Lineup on Tuesday
Kazuma Okamoto (knee) is starting at third base and batting seventh on Tuesday for the team's matchup against the division-rival Boston Red Sox and left-hander Patrick Sandoval, per MLB.com. The Blue Jays held Okamoto out for Monday's series opener at the Rogers Centre with a contusion on his left knee, but it wasn't a serious injury, and he'll return a day later. The 30-year-old Japanese native has been a great source of power from the right side in his first year in the big leagues, hitting 24 home runs and driving in 70 in 427 at-bats, but he's striking out over 30% of the time and sports a weak .225 batting average and .299 on-base percentage. Okamoto has hit just .217 (23-for-106) against left-handed pitchers, with five of his 24 home runs on the year. He is 1-for-3 in his career against Sandoval and will have a lower fantasy ceiling in the seven-hole in his return to Toronto's starting nine for Game 2 of the series.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com