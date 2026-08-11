Parks Harber Producing in Sacramento Ahead of Potential Call-Up
Parks Harber is producing in a big way since his promotion to Triple-A Sacramento. In 21 games with Sacramento, Harber has five homers and 21 RBI with a .337 batting average in 86 at-bats. Between two levels of the minors this season, Harber is hitting .297 in 343 at-bats with 17 homers and 68 RBI to go with 57 runs scored. He checks in as the No. 13 prospect for San Francisco and can play third base or outfield. The 24-year-old was given a 55-grade for his power and has shown that off this season in the minors. Harber is likely to debut next season, but the Giants could take a shot on his power profile late this season. He is a name to monitor in redraft leagues with the hopes of a big-league shot this year.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball