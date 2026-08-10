76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
LeBron James and Jaylen Brown with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe, according to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The comment suggests Edgecombe is still viewed as part of the first unit despite Philadelphia's veteran additions. Gansey also compared coach Nick Nurse to "a kid in a candy store" with so many lineup options, which points to heavy staggering. Edgecombe, Maxey, and Embiid remain fantasy-relevant starters, but shared touches with James and Brown could trim usage from a thinner-roster ceiling.
Source: Gina Mizell
Source: Gina Mizell