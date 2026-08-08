Zay Flowers Exits Practice With Left-Quad Injury
Zay Flowers (quadriceps) left Saturday's practice after colliding with safety Jaylinn Hawkins during seven-on-seven work, according to Jamison Hensley. Flowers immediately went to the ground and had trouble getting back to his feet while trainers examined his left leg. He eventually walked back to the facility under his own power and did not need a cart. Hensley reported that the early hope is Flowers suffered a left-quad contusion, though Baltimore has not confirmed a diagnosis. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a career year in which he caught 86 passes for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns. Flowers is the clear centerpiece of the Ravens' receiving corps, so Jesse Minter's next update should provide a better idea of whether this costs him any practice time. UPDATE: The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reports that Flowers is considered day-to-day with a quad contusion, per head coach Jesse Minter.
Source: Jamison Hensley
Source: Jamison Hensley