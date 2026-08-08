DJ Giddens Remains Out on Saturday
DJ Giddens (hamstring) is not practicing on Saturday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Giddens has not practiced since last Sunday and has reportedly struggled to stand out at training camp. In 2025, Giddens had just 26 carries for 96 yards in nine games and had no receptions. Meanwhile, rookie Seth McGowan has shown more flash as a runner and has been compared to David Montgomery. He has begun to separate himself from Giddens as the clear RB2 in Indianapolis behind the newly paid Jonathan Taylor. If Giddens can't recover quickly enough from his hamstring injury, he will likely fall off the fantasy radar in 2026.
Source: Jake Arthur - ColtsRTB
Source: Jake Arthur - ColtsRTB