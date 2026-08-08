DeMario Douglas the Star of Patriots Scrimmage
DeMario Douglas. The fourth-year player has earned praise from the local beat for running an expanded route tree throughout training camp, and that work paid off under game conditions, with Lazar noting that he made catches at all three levels of the field, including a deep ball in an end-of-game scenario and a touchdown from Tommy DeVito. Douglas saw only a 26% snap share in 2025 but has been operating as the primary slot receiver with the first-team offense and should see an uptick in usage in a role that has had some notable success in Josh McDaniels' offense. Falling outside of RotoBaller's top 300, Douglas is going largely undrafted in most single-season formats, but a strong training camp could lead to an increased role and occasional fantasy viability in 2026.
Source: Evan Lazar
Source: Evan Lazar