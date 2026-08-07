Mike Washington Jr. Could Earn RB2 Role
Mike Washington Jr. could have an immediate impact on the team. The 23-year-old was selected in the fourth-round of this year's draft out of Arkansas. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored eight touchdowns during his final season in college. Given the lack of viable options in the backfield, Washington could immediately slot into the RB2 role in Las Vegas. Ashton Jeanty is going to be the workhorse RB1, but he'll need to rest at some point. Washington could be an interesting change-of-pace back who could be one injury away from starting. He's someone worth taking a look at as a late-round handcuff.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference