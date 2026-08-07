Bhayshul Tuten Splits Backfield, Comes Off the Field Near Goal Line
Bhayshul Tuten started the first drive during Friday's scrimmage and only came off the field on third down for LeQuint Allen Jr., according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. Chris Rodriguez Jr. then started the second drive before rotating with Tuten. The team eventually settled into "a rotation where Tuten would start the drives, Rodriguez would come on the field when the Jaguars got within the 10-yard line, and then Allen would play all of the third downs." Tuten and Rodriguez each had some positive runs, and Allen caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. We're starting to finally get some answers as to how head coach Liam Coen's backfield will shape up for the regular season, but Shipley cautions that it's dangerous to glean too much from a scrimmage in training camp. However, he says it felt meaningful to see all three backs be used in their specific roles. Tuten is still the most explosive and highest-upside fantasy option from this backfield, but with a committee most likely to be utilized, fantasy managers should temper expectations for Tuten as a low-end RB2 in 2026.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley